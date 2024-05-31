ETV Bharat / state

22-Yr-Old Woman Half-Buried In Farm Over Land Dispute In Pune, Video Goes Viral

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 31, 2024, 4:03 PM IST

The woman and her family members objected when a group of men approached their farm and asked them to stay away since the plot had been transferred to their name. After the victim's family complained to the superintendent of police, an FIR was lodged at Velha police station.

22-Yr-Old Woman Half-Buried In Farm Over Land Dispute In Pune, Video Goes Viral
Woman half-buried under soil (ETV Bharat Picture)

Pune: A shocking video has come to light where a 22-year-old woman was being allegedly buried in the farm over land dispute in a village in Pune on Thursday.

The incident took place in Kondhwale village of Rajgad taluka of Pune. It has been learnt that around 25 miscreants came to illegally take possession of a plot and got into an argument with the victim's family. After which, they dumped soil on the woman with a JCB machine. The viral video shows her buried under the soil till her waist.

The woman's sister and her mother approached the superintendent of police after Velha police station allegedly refused to register their complaint. Late on Thursday night, an FIR was filed. A case has been registered against four persons at Velha police station and further investigation is on, API Nitin Khamgal of Velha police station said.

The FIR has named Sambhaji Natthu Khopade, Tanaji Natthu Khopade of Kondhawale Khurd Village in Pune, Balu Bhorekar of Velha in Pune, Umesh Ramesh Jaiswal from Mumbai and 12 others.

The woman's mother told police that she and her two daughters were working in the farm when Sambhaji Khopde came there with a JCB machine, a tractor and around 15 to 16 goons. "They said that the land has been transferred to their name and asked us to stay away from this plot. When my daughter protested, they pushed her to the ground and dumped soil on her with the JCB machine," she said.

Read more

  1. Drishyam Style Murder: Astrologer Kills Lover's Husband, Buries It In His Office
  2. Three Women Workers Buried Alive As Wall Of Brick Kiln Collapses In Bihar's Maner
  3. 4 Migrant Workers Killed In Cave-In At Construction Site In Kerala

TAGGED:

WOMAN HALF BURIED IN FARMVELHA POLICE STATIONWOMAN BURIED OVER LAND DISPUTE

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

The Warming of the Indian Ocean - Are We Closing on a Tipping Point?

'Abdominal Obesity Increases Lifestyle Diseases Risk'; How Much Weight For Your Height?

Exclusive | 'Confident We Will Get over 40 LS Seats in Maharashtra': Chief Minister Eknath Shinde

Cybersecurity Alert: FedEx Courier Fraud on the Rise, Millions at Risk

Trending

(Click on any topic)
ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.