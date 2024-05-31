22-Yr-Old Woman Half-Buried In Farm Over Land Dispute In Pune, Video Goes Viral

Pune: A shocking video has come to light where a 22-year-old woman was being allegedly buried in the farm over land dispute in a village in Pune on Thursday.

The incident took place in Kondhwale village of Rajgad taluka of Pune. It has been learnt that around 25 miscreants came to illegally take possession of a plot and got into an argument with the victim's family. After which, they dumped soil on the woman with a JCB machine. The viral video shows her buried under the soil till her waist.

The woman's sister and her mother approached the superintendent of police after Velha police station allegedly refused to register their complaint. Late on Thursday night, an FIR was filed. A case has been registered against four persons at Velha police station and further investigation is on, API Nitin Khamgal of Velha police station said.

The FIR has named Sambhaji Natthu Khopade, Tanaji Natthu Khopade of Kondhawale Khurd Village in Pune, Balu Bhorekar of Velha in Pune, Umesh Ramesh Jaiswal from Mumbai and 12 others.

The woman's mother told police that she and her two daughters were working in the farm when Sambhaji Khopde came there with a JCB machine, a tractor and around 15 to 16 goons. "They said that the land has been transferred to their name and asked us to stay away from this plot. When my daughter protested, they pushed her to the ground and dumped soil on her with the JCB machine," she said.