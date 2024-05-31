ETV Bharat / sports

Treesa-Gayatri Enter Semifinals of Singapore Open after Another Upset Win

By PTI

Published : May 31, 2024, 3:49 PM IST

Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand registered yet another upset win as they beat the sixth-seeded South Korean duo of Kim So Yeong and Kong Hee Yong in a tight contest to enter the semifinals of Singapore Open. Treesa and Gayatri are the only Indians in the fray for a podium finish in the BWF World Tour Super 750 event.

File photo of Gayatri Gopichand (left) and Treesa Jolly (right) (BWF Photo)

Singapore: Rising Indian women's doubles pair of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand registered yet another upset win as they beat the sixth-seeded South Korean duo of Kim So Yeong and Kong Hee Yong in a tight contest to enter the semifinals of Singapore Open here on Friday.

The unseeded Indian duo came back from behind to notch 18-21 21-19 24-22 win in the quarterfinal that lasted one hour and 19 minutes.

The world number 30 Indian duo thus made amends of their defeat to the same opponents at the Hangzhou Asian Games last year.

On Thursday, the Commonwealth Games bronze medallist duo of Treesa and Gayatri had stunned world number two Korean pair of Baek Ha Na and Lee So Hee in the round of 16.

Treesa and Gayatri will be up against fourth-seeded Japanese pair of Nami Matsuyama and Chiharu Shida in the semifinals on Saturday.

Treesa and Gayatri are the only Indians in the fray for a podium finish in the BWF World Tour Super 750 event. PV Sindhu and HS Prannoy had lost their respective women's and men's singles matches on Thursday.

Hyderabad-based Gayatri Gopichand is the daughter of ace shuttler P Gopichand, who has won the coveted All England title. Gopichand is responsible for India getting medals in the Olympics through P V Sindhu and Saina Nehwal as he trained the duo.

