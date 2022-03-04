.

Rahul Gandhi joins Priyanka in her convoy in Varanasi

Varanasi: Priyanka Gandhi has been taking out roadshows in Varanasi since March 2. In this sequence, Rahul Gandhi reached Varanasi where both the leaders were warmly welcomed. Priyanka's convoy stopped at Godaulia crossroads, after which both the leaders went to the temple premises on foot, both the leaders took the blessings of Baba Vishwanath by performing Jalabhishek with Shodashopchar worship, and then they left to address the public meeting in Pindra.