A Little Drop Likely, Still Delhi Stares at Heatwave a Day After Mercury Hit Record 52.9°c

New Delhi: Heatwave conditions are likely to persist in Delhi on Thursday, May 30, a day after the national capital's Mungeshpur area recorded the highest ever temperature with mercury soaring up to 52.9 degree Celsius.

Although Union Minister Kiren Rijiju later responded that it is unlikely that such spike could be recorded and there could be an error in sensor system while IMD has been scrutinising it but for the past two-weeks, states/UTs in North-West India have been recording temperatures mostly above the mark of 45 degree Celsius, which comes under the range of severe heatwave.

The highest ever temperature recorded in India was back in 2016 when Phalodi in Jodhpur on the edge of Rajasthan’s Thar Desert in May 2016 recorded 51 degree Celsius.

Temperature above the 50 degree Celsius mark are usually recorded in the western parts including Rajasthan and parts of Gujarat. For the last one week, Delhi has been consistently recording temperature above 44 degree Celsius and above 40 degree Celsius since the last two weeks.

The maximum temperature in Delhi on Thursday is expected to rise to 45 degrees Celsius while the minimum temperature will settle at 30 degrees Celsius. According to the IMD's morning bulletin, heat wave to severe heat wave conditions are likely to persist over parts of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and West Rajasthan on May 30 and that there would be a "gradual reduction thereafter with heat wave conditions in isolated/some parts till June 1."

It further said that heat wave to severe heat wave conditions are likely to reduce gradually over Northwest and Central India from May 30. Similarly, heat wave to severe heat wave conditions are likely to persist over isolated pockets of Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha on May 30. Meanwhile, conditions are becoming favourable for the monsoon onset over Kerala and the Northeastern States.