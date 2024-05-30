ETV Bharat / bharat

A Little Drop Likely, Still Delhi Stares at Heatwave a Day After Mercury Hit Record 52.9°c

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 30, 2024, 12:07 PM IST

Wednesday's temperature in Delhi surpassed 51 degree Celsius recorded by Phalodi in Jodhpur on the edge of Rajasthan’s Thar Desert in May 2016. Earlier, it was the highest ever temperature recorded in India. The past two weeks saw Delhi consistently recording temperature above 44 degree Celsius and above 40 degree Celsius.

File
The maximum temperature in Delhi on Thursday is expected to rise to 45 degrees Celsius while the minimum temperature will settle at 30 degrees Celsius. (File)

New Delhi: Heatwave conditions are likely to persist in Delhi on Thursday, May 30, a day after the national capital's Mungeshpur area recorded the highest ever temperature with mercury soaring up to 52.9 degree Celsius.

Although Union Minister Kiren Rijiju later responded that it is unlikely that such spike could be recorded and there could be an error in sensor system while IMD has been scrutinising it but for the past two-weeks, states/UTs in North-West India have been recording temperatures mostly above the mark of 45 degree Celsius, which comes under the range of severe heatwave.

The highest ever temperature recorded in India was back in 2016 when Phalodi in Jodhpur on the edge of Rajasthan’s Thar Desert in May 2016 recorded 51 degree Celsius.

Temperature above the 50 degree Celsius mark are usually recorded in the western parts including Rajasthan and parts of Gujarat. For the last one week, Delhi has been consistently recording temperature above 44 degree Celsius and above 40 degree Celsius since the last two weeks.

The maximum temperature in Delhi on Thursday is expected to rise to 45 degrees Celsius while the minimum temperature will settle at 30 degrees Celsius. According to the IMD's morning bulletin, heat wave to severe heat wave conditions are likely to persist over parts of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and West Rajasthan on May 30 and that there would be a "gradual reduction thereafter with heat wave conditions in isolated/some parts till June 1."

It further said that heat wave to severe heat wave conditions are likely to reduce gradually over Northwest and Central India from May 30. Similarly, heat wave to severe heat wave conditions are likely to persist over isolated pockets of Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha on May 30. Meanwhile, conditions are becoming favourable for the monsoon onset over Kerala and the Northeastern States.

Read more

  1. Delhi Scorches At Record 52.9°C; Minister Calls It 'Unlikely'; IMD Says 'Could Be Due To Error...'
  2. Delhi Reels Under Intense Heat Wave, Mercury Nears 42 Degrees Celsius

TAGGED:

GUJARATRAJASTHANMERCURY KEEPS SOARING IN DELHI

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

The Warming of the Indian Ocean - Are We Closing on a Tipping Point?

'Abdominal Obesity Increases Lifestyle Diseases Risk'; How Much Weight For Your Height?

Exclusive | 'Confident We Will Get over 40 LS Seats in Maharashtra': Chief Minister Eknath Shinde

Cybersecurity Alert: FedEx Courier Fraud on the Rise, Millions at Risk

Trending

(Click on any topic)
ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.