Madhya Pradesh CM Orders Inquiry After Man Kills 8 Of Family and Dies By Suicide

Chhindwara: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Thursday ordered an investigation into the incident of a man killing eight members of his family and then dying by suicide in Chhindwara on Tuesday night.

The accused, Dinesh Gond of Bodal Kachhar village had got married to Varsha eight days back. Dinesh killed Varsha, his mother, sister, brother, sister-in-law and three children with an axe. Later, he took his own life.

Expressing his grief over the heart-wrenching incident the CM said, "The news of mentally ill Dinesh alias Bhura Gond killing eight members of his family with an axe and then taking his own life in the tribal-dominated Bodal Kachhar village under Mahuljhir police station of Chhindwara is very sad. I pray to Baba Mahakal for peace of the deceased souls. Also, I pray for the speedy recovery of 10-year-old boy, Ishu Gond, who was injured in the attack. The government will provide all possible help. The incident will be thoroughly investigated."

The post-mortem of the nine bodies were conducted and the last rites were performed in the presence of the district administration team today.

Madhya Pradesh minister Sampatiya Uikey reached the house of the deceased and met their distant relatives. He also announced Rs 10 lakh to the family of the deceased and Rs 5 lakh for the injured child. However, there is no one left in Dinesh's family to take the aid.

Meanwhile, Varsha's parents denied that Dinesh was mentally unwell, as suspected by the administration. "If our son-in-law was mentally challenged would we ever get our daughter married to him? We had married our daughter to a decent young man. What had suddenly happened that within eight days of marriage he got so furious that he killed our daughter along with his family members?" Varsha's parents asked.