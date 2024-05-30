'Save The Date': Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's Grand Wedding Announced

Hyderabad: The wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant is just around the corner, with the grand celebration set to take place on July 12 at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai. As the big day approaches, the Ambani family has reportedly begun sending out 'Save The Date' invitations to several guests, with a formal invitation card to follow.

The intricately designed invitation, adorned in traditional red and gold hues, reveals the details of the three-day extravaganza. The festivities will commence on Friday, July 12, with the Shubh Vivah ceremony, where guests are requested to don traditional Indian attire. The following day, Saturday, July 13, will be marked by the Shubh Aashirwad ceremony, and the guests have been advised to wear Indian formal attire.

The last event will take place on Sunday, July 14, with the Mangal Utsav or wedding reception, where guests are asked to dress in Indian chic attire. All three events will be held at the state-of-the-art Jio World Centre in Bandra Kurla Complex.

The Ambani family is currently hosting an extravagant pre-wedding celebration on a cruise, attended by A-list Bollywood celebrities and prominent personalities from around the world. The guest list boasts around 300 VIPs from across the globe, all of whom have been invited to join in the revelry.