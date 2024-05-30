T20 World Cup 2024 | Rinku Singh Joins Team India in New York

ETV Bharat / sports

India batter Rinku Singh has joined the Indian team in New york for the T20 World Cup and will start training with the teammates. Rinku was named as traveling reserve by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in the T20 World Cup 2024 squad.

Hyderabad: With the T20 World CUp 2024 set to start from June 2, the Indian players are joining the players of the national side who have arrived in New York and Rinku Singh became the latest name to join the team recently.

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) named Rinku as the travelling reserve in the side and there was a lot of debate on him being dropped from the main squad in spite of his finishing abilities wile batting down the order. Many experts voiced their opinion that Rinku should have been included in the main squad.

Rinku uploaded a selfie with Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja on his Instagram story indicating that he has arrived in the USA to prepare for the marquee tournament with the teammates.

The national side went to the USA to start training for the T20 World Cup 2024 in two batches. While first batch included key players like skipper Rohit Sharma and pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, the second batch involved the lilies of Yuzvendra Chahal and Avesh Khan. Yashasvi Jaiswal also went with the duo.The team also had a practice session on Tueday as well.

A few players including Rinku Singh and Virat Kohli were yet to join the team.

Rinku then joined the side recently and shared the updates on his Instagram story. The left-handed batter has scored 356 runs from 15 matches in T20Is with a massive strike rate of 176.23.

India will start their campaign in the T20 World Cup on June 5 against Ireland.

