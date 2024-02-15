Ladakh: Five-Day Karate Club for Locals Concludes in Dras

Kargil (Ladakh): A five-day Karate Club concluded on February 14 in Dras. The Karate Club was organised in collaboration with Wildlife and Nature Trials and Himalayan Sports and Cultural Development Organization. A high-altitude winter martial arts camp was organised for the locals aimed boost the aspirants to remain physically, mentally and spiritually fit in harsh climatic conditions.

Karate is unarmed martial-arts discipline employing kicking, striking, and defensive blocking with arms and legs. Emphasis is on concentrating as much of the body’s power as possible at the point and instant of impact. Striking surfaces include the hands, ball of the foot, heel, forearm, knee, and elbow.