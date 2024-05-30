Navy Personnel Assaulted By Ex-BJP MLA, Son For Refusing to Campaign For Party in UP's Ballia

Ballia: An Indian Navy personnel was injured after being allegedly assaulted by a group of seven people including former BJP MLA Surendra Nath Singh and his son in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia on Thursday.

Another youth of the village also got injured while trying to save Rituraj Avadh, who has been admitted at the hospital with head injuries. It has been reported that the group had also snatched his gold chain worth Rs 1.5 lakh. Police are investigating the matter.

Rituraj's father, Santosh Kumar, resident of Karna Chhapra area under Thana Dokati police station area, has registered a police complaint against seven people.

According to Santosh Kumar, Rituraj was standing near the petrol pump at 10 am on Wednesday when the former BJP MLA, his son and supporters came there. Singh's supporters had earlier demanded that he campaign for them. They had also threatened him of dire consequences if he failed to comply.

Armed with stones and sticks, the group picked up a quarrel with Rituraj over election campaign. Amid the heated exchanges, the group started beating up Rituraj. Seeing this, Divesh Kumar, a resident of the same village came to rescue him but was also attacked.

Apart from Singh, the others named in the complaint are his son Vidyabhushan, Abhay Singh, Mahendra Pratap Singh, Ritesh Singh, Prabhanjan Pratap Singh and Dhananjay Singh.

The complainant said the assault left Rituraj unconscious. Locals took him to Sonbarsa Community Health Centre. In view of his health condition, doctors referred him to Sadar Hospital.

Meanwhile, based on the complaint, police have registered a case against the seven accused in Bairia police station under sections 308, 147, 323 and 506.

"I was speaking to the driver of a pickup van when the former MLA and his supporters came there in three vehicles. There were around 30 people and the Singh told me that I should campaign for him. When I refused, he and his supporters started beating me. I don't live here and have no dispute with them," Rituraj said.