'So Choose Coach Wisely': Sourav Ganguly Says Amid BCCI's Hunt for New India Head Coach

Hyderabad: Former India captain Sourav Ganguly on Thursday shared a cryptic post on his social media handle where he urged the Board for Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) to select their coach and institution wisely.

With Rahul Dravid's stint as India head coach coming to an end with the conclusion of the T20 World Cup 2024, BCCI is looking for his successor who can nurture the Indian Cricket Team and help them achieve new heights in the coming time.

Ganguly, who is regarded as one of the finest skippers India ever had, believes that the significance of a coach in players' life is immense, both on and off the field. "The coach's significance in one's life, their guidance, and relentless training shape the future of any person, both on and off the field. So choose the coach and institution wisely," Ganguly wrote on his X handle.

On June 13, the BCCI invited applications for the position of Head Coach of the Senior Men’s Team and the deadline was on Monday, May 27. However, the cricket body is silent on the candidates, who have applied for the coveted job. Meanwhile, after former Australian stalwarts Ricky Ponting and Justin Langer said they are not ready to take up the India coach job, BCCI Secretary Jay Shah had categorically said that neither he nor anyone from the cricket board had offered the job to any Australian.

The 51-year-old Ganguly, who is regarded as one of the best Indian captains, preferred former Australia player Greg Chappell as head coach while Dravid backed John Wright in 2005. But, the Indian southpaw had a tumultuous period in the Indian team under coaching of Chappell. Four months after the former Australian cricketer became India's coach, Ganguly was sacked as captain and dropped from the team. After months of acrimony and covert mudslinging between the two, the Bengal-based cricketer returned to the side, while Chappell quit after the 2007 World Cup, where India made a group-stage exit after losing to Bangladesh.

According to reports in the media, Ricky Ponting, Justin Langer, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) head coach Stephen Fleming, and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) mentor Gautam Gambhir were being considered for the head coach position. Gambhir, who recently led KKR to their third Indian Premier League (IPL) title, is likely to be announced as the head coach of the Indian cricket team. However, the official announcement is yet to be made by the BCCI.