Ranveer Singh's Rakshas with Prasanth Varma Shelved Due to THIS Reason

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh's movie titled Rakshas with Telugu filmmaker Prasanth Varma has been shelved. The makers released a statement explaining the reasons behind this significant decision. According to the statement, the primary reason was the creative differences between Ranveer and Prasanth, which ultimately led to their amicable parting of ways.

The statement also hinted that the current timing was not ideal for the project, citing that the parties involved had the best of intentions but sometimes things don't work out as planned. Despite the setback, Ranveer and Prasanth expressed their admiration for each other's talent and expressed hope for a future collaboration. Ranveer praised Prasanth, calling him a "very special talent" and mentioned that they had explored the idea of working together, hoping to reunite on a project in the future.

Prasanth reciprocated, describing Ranveer's energy and talent as "rare to find" and expressed his desire to combine their forces on a project soon. The statement concluded by emphasising that all parties, including production house Mythri Movie Makers, shared the same goal of making the film a success, but sometimes things don't align as planned.

The film, set in the pre-independence era with a mythological backdrop, had been generating buzz over the past few weeks, with rumors of its shelving circulating in the industry. The official announcement has finally put the speculation to rest. Although Rakshas will not see the light of day, the mutual respect and admiration between Ranveer and Prasanth suggest that their collaboration may not be a distant dream.