Puri (Odisha): On the occasion of World Tuberculosis Day today, renowned sand artist and Padma Shri awardee Sudarshan Pattnaik has created sand art to spread awareness of the dreaded disease. The theme for World Tuberculosis Day 2023 is "Yes! We can end TB!". The sand artist inscribed these words on his sculpture and stressed the importance of creating awareness among people about Tuberculosis.

Pattnaik also took to Twitter to tell people about Tuberculosis, its symptoms, its types, and its treatment. He tweeted, "On WorldTBDay, My SandArt with the message "Yes! We Can End TB at Puri beach in India." Padma Shri awardee is known to make magnificent sand art on beaches and used at least six tons of sand to make this sand sculpture in Odisha's Puri beach. The World Health Organisation (WHO) launched the first World Tuberculosis Day on March 28, 1982, almost 100 years after the bacterium causing TB was discovered.

Also read: Sudarshan Patnaik extends New Year wishes with sand art of Lord Jagannath