Janhvi Kapoor's Heartbreak Mantra: Person Who Gave 'Major' Misery in Love Helped Actor Heal

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor, known for speaking her heart out, has once again opened up about her personal and professional life. The actor, in a recent interview on a podcast, revealed that the person responsible for her most significant heartbreak still plays a role in her life, which surprisingly helped in her healing process.

During her conversation, Janhvi emphasised that heartbreaks are not limited to romantic relationships. She explained that emotional attachment to an idea or outcome can lead to feelings of heartbreak when things don't go as planned.

"It can happen when you pin too many hopes on something, and expect a certain outcome and get very emotionally attached to that idea. And then things don't turn out the way that you thought they would," she shared.

Janhvi confessed that she has experienced her fair share of career setbacks, which left her feeling heartbroken. However, the most devastating heartbreak she faced was the loss of her mother, actor Sridevi. Despite this, she revealed that she was able to heal from a past romantic heartbreak because the person involved remained a part of her life. "When you have objective clarity about why certain things happened, I think closure really helps," she added.

Janhvi's current rumoured beau, Shikhar Pahariya, has been a constant presence in her life since she was 15-16 years old. Although she has never publicly confirmed their romantic relationship, she has often spoken about the value she places on his presence in her life. In a different interview with a newswire, she gushed about their close bond, saying, "I think my dreams have always been his dreams, and his dreams have always been my dreams. We've been very close, almost like we've raised each other."

When questioned about her plans for marriage, Janhvi expressed her desire to focus on her career ambitions first. As the eldest daughter of Sridevi and Boney Kapoor, Janhvi is determined to make a name for herself in the industry. Her younger sister, Khushi Kapoor, has also recently ventured into acting with Zoya Akhtar's Netflix film The Archies.