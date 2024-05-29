World Vape Day - Helping Smokers Who Are Unable to Quit Smoking

Hyderabad: The World Vape Day is to be observed on May 30 all over the world. It aims to increase awareness on e-cigarettes and help smokers that are unable to quit smoking.

The day is dedicated to raising awareness about the potential benefits of vaping as a harm reduction tool for smokers. Vaping is the act of inhaling an aerosol that is produced by heating a liquid that contains nicotine. The liquid can also contain flavorings and other additives. Vaping is often seen as a safer alternative to smoking cigarettes, as it does not produce the same harmful chemicals that are found in tobacco smoke.

There is still some debate about the long-term health effects of vaping. However, the available evidence suggests that vaping is significantly less harmful than smoking. In fact, a study published in the New England Journal of Medicine found that vaping was associated with a 95 per cent reduction in the risk of death from smoking-related diseases.

World Vape Day is an important opportunity to raise awareness about the potential benefits of vaping for smokers. The day also provides an opportunity to celebrate the success of vaping as a harm reduction tool.

Significance

Vaping reduces smoking related sickness. The number of vapers in the world has increased from seven million in 2011 to 41 million in 2018. The emissions from e-cigarettes are not different from ordinary air. It is important to increase the awareness about vaping as there are more than 80,000 young people becoming addicted to tobacco according to World Health Organization (WHO).

World Vape Day 2023-History

World Vape Day is an annual event that was first celebrated in 2012. The World Vapers’ Alliance (WVA) is the organisation that started World Vape Day. The WVA is a non-profit organisation that advocates for the rights of vapers and for the regulation of vaping products.

The WVA chose May 30 as the date for World Vape Day because it is the day before World No Tobacco Day. World No Tobacco Day is an annual event that is celebrated on May 31. The day is dedicated to raising awareness about the dangers of tobacco use and to encouraging people to quit smoking.

The WVA provides resources and support to help people celebrate World Vape Day. World Vape Day is an important event for the vaping community. The day is a chance to raise awareness about the potential benefits of vaping and to celebrate the success of vaping as a way to help smokers quit.

What is E-Cigarette?

The Electronic Cigarette is a battery-operated device. It converts liquid nicotine into mist, vapor. The E-Cigarette users inhale just like a regular cigarette user. As the e-cigarette user inhales, the atomiser gets activated to heat the liquid nicotine into vapour. Thus, the vapour reaches the lungs as the user inhales and gives a smoking effect. The smoke exhaled by the E-cigarette user is similar to that of the regular cigarette user. However, the smoke is harmless. The liquid that is filled in the cartridge is ethylene glycol.

Chinese pharmacist Hon Lik invented e-cigarettes in 2003 as an alternative to conventional smoking. There are several types of e-cigarettes which are the most common form of Electronic Nicotine Delivery Systems (ENDS) and Electronic Non-Nicotine Delivery Systems (ENNDS).

Vapes, vaporizers, vape pens, hookah pens, electronic cigarettes (e-cigarettes or e-cigs), e-cigars, and e-pipes are some of the many tobacco product terms used to ENDS. The system uses a liquid to create aerosols which are inhaled by the users. This liquid may contain additives, flavours and chemicals that can be toxic to health.

E-Cigarettes are estimated to be 95 per cent safer than smoking cigarettes.

Facts You Need to Know

Vaping is less harmful than smoking, but it's still not safe Research suggests vaping is bad for your heart and lungs Electronic cigarettes are just as addictive as traditional ones Electronic cigarettes aren't the best smoking cessation tool A new generation is getting hooked on nicotine

Why e-cigarettes and vaping are harmful & addictive?

Nicotine side effects & future substance use

The nicotine found in most e-cigarettes is addictive and can harm brain development. The more kids vape, the harder it is for them to stop. Using nicotine in adolescence can harm the parts of the brain that control attention, learning, mood and impulse control. Some e-cigarettes marketed as containing 0 per cent nicotine have been found to contain nicotine.

Youth who use e-cigarettes are more likely to smoke traditional cigarettes in the future. Using nicotine in adolescence may also increase the risk for future substance use disorders.

E-liquid from e-cigarettes and refill packs can contaminate skin, leading to nicotine poisoning. Symptoms of nicotine poisoning include vomiting, sweating, dizziness, increased heart rate, lethargy, seizures and difficulty breathing. The most popular e-cigarettes contain highly concentrated nicotine salts that deliver much more nicotine that traditional cigarettes.

India joins global fight against vaping health risks

"Considering the seriousness of the impact of e-cigarettes on the youth, the cabinet has approved an ordinance to ban e-cigarettes," Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had said.

The first offence will be punishable by up to one year in prison or a fine of up to 100,000 rupees, or both. For a subsequent offence, the punishment will be imprisonment of up to three years and a fine of up to 500,000 rupees. A 2023 survey by Action on Smoking and Health (ASH) revealed that two out of five young individuals tried vaping out of curiosity, while one in five succumbed to peer pressure. India has 106 million adult smokers, second only to China in the world, making it a lucrative market for firms that make e-cigarettes, such as Juul and Philip Morris. More than 900,000 people die each year in the country due to tobacco-related illnesses.

Main policies in India