International Day of the Potato - 'Harvesting Diversity, Feeding Hope'

Hyderabad: The first-ever International Day of Potato will be observed on May 30, 2024, in honor of potatoes, a significant crop that are consumed by more than a billion people worldwide.

One kind of edible plant tuber that is consumed worldwide is the potato. Known by their scientific name, Solanum tuberosum, they are plants in the nightshade family.

Potatoes are grown in 160 countries across the world, having originated in the Andes of South America. There are 1,500–2,000 distinct types of potatoes, varying in size, color, and nutritional value. However, the basic structure of many kinds is similar, with starchy meat encased in a thin, nutrient-rich skin. Potatoes are used in a variety of recipes and can be boiled, steamed, fried, baked, or roasted.

Potato is the third most important food crop in the world after rice and wheat in terms of human consumption.

International Day of Potato Theme for 2024: 'Harvesting diversity, feeding hope'

The theme highlights that with more than 5,000 improved varieties and farmer's varieties/crop landraces, there is a wide range of options for a variety of production systems, cuisines and industrial uses, especially at a time when many global agri-food systems are at risk.

What Are Potatoes ? Healthy or Unhealthy?

Potatoes are a highly adaptable root vegetable that are used in many different recipes all around the world. Even though a lot of people think that vegetables are healthy, potatoes have managed to cause some debate. Many feel they should be consumed in moderation due to their high starch content.

Potatoes are also frequently linked to processed and fried foods that are harmful. Compared to russet potatoes, red potatoes are higher in nutrients and contain more fiber. Other health advantages of potatoes may vary depending on the variety and preparation method.

Potato Nutrition:

The meat and skin of a medium (6.1 oz or 173 gramme) russet baked potato supply the following:

Calories: 168

Fat: 0 grams

Protein: 5 grams

Carbs: 37 grams

Fiber: 4 grams

Sodium: 24 milligrams

Vitamin C: 37% of the RDI

Vitamin B6: 31% of the RDI

Potassium: 27% of the RDI

Manganese: 20% of the RDI

Health Benefits of Potato:

Potatoes are incredibly healthful since they are high in vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. Research indicates that the minerals found in potatoes to a number of remarkable health advantages, including as better immunity, lowered risk of heart disease, and better blood sugar regulation. They might also help with digestion and fight aging symptoms.

Due to their high filling content, potatoes may aid in weight loss by reducing cravings and episodes of hunger. In moderation, potatoes may be an excellent match to your diet. Plus, they are inherently devoid of gluten, thus practically everybody can enjoy them.

In addition to its health benefits, potatoes play an important cultural role in many countries around the world.

In the fiscal year 2023, the volume of potato produced across India was estimated to be around 59.74 million metric tons. This was an increase of over three million metric tons from the previous fiscal year. Majority of the Indian potatoes came from northern state of Uttar Pradesh.

Six states viz. Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Bihar, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Punjab contribute more than 90 per cent of total potato production in India.