Shimla (Himachal Pradesh): Heavy rain wreaked havoc across Himachal Pradesh, one of the worst hit states, which reported nearly 200 rain related-deaths and 31 people went missing during the past 41 days since the onset of the monsoon in the state. The State Disaster Management Authority said, "Out of 199 deaths, 57 were due to landslides and flash floods while 142 people died due to road accidents during the monsoon."

The Principal Secretary of Disaster Management of the State government said that the loss of lives is increasing with each day as the state is recovering from rain and floods. He said that the estimates of damages to infrastructure due to rains are increasing each day. As per data, the estimated loss during the same period to infrastructure stood at Rs 6,563.58 crore.

The data suggests that the flash floods have damaged 774 houses in the state so far, while 7,317 houses have been partially damaged. As per the data, nearly 300 roads are closed in the state. In all, 274 electricity and 42 water supply schemes have been disrupted. The State Disaster Management Authority on Thursday sounded alert amid the heavy rain warning issued by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) during the next two days in the state.

Also Read: Himachal Pradesh: Losses incurred by rain, floods estimated to be around Rs 8,000 crore, says CM Sukhu