Shimla (Himachal Pradesh): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said that the hill state has faced the harshest rain and flood disasters in the past 75 years. He also said that the loss incurred by the state due to the rain-induced damages could reach 8,000 crore rupees.

The Chief Minister said there is a need for immediate financial relief from the Centre. "The central team has visited the state. We have demanded the pending Rs 315 crore of the 2022-23 disaster fund from the Centre. The loss is estimated to be Rs 8,000 crore rupees. We are trying to restore the roads, electricity and water supply in the region," Sukhu told reporters here on Saturday, July 22.

According to the Chief Minister, Himachal needed immediate relief from Narendra Modi-led regime at the Centre in this disaster situation. On the continuous heavy rain alert, Sukhu said teams are ready and the priority is to save the lives of the people.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister accused the former Himachal Pradesh CM Jai Ram Thakur of playing politics at the time of the disaster. "It is not right to say that the disaster relief money has been given by the Narendra Modi-led government. I don't want to answer Jai Ram Thakur. He is doing politics on it. But I would request him that we should go together with all parties to get the first installment of disaster relief to Himachal Pradesh," Sukhu said.

Heavy rains have battered Himachal Pradesh this Monsoon causing widespread damage in the picturesque hill state.

