T20 World Cup: Australia Play With 4 Coaching Staff Substitutes, Beat Namibia By Seven Wickets

Trinidad: Former skipper and current chief selector George Bailey (41) and fielding coach Andre Borovec (46) don the jerseys along with a couple of support staff members after Australia missed their six T20 World Cup squad members for the warm-up game against Namibia on Tuesday.

Australia were forced to play with their nine players with some support staff members making their mark by rotating themselves during the first innings. The team fielded four substitutes from their backroom staff: head coach Andrew McDonald, assistants Brad Hodge and Andre Borovec, and national selector George Bailey. Winnings with such an unconventional lineup indicated the Australian squad's ability to adapt and perform under challenging circumstances.

The Kangaroos are likely to remain short of players for their second warm-up match against West Indies on Thursday, May 30. It is pertinent to note that the warm-up matches haven't been granted official status by the ICC, allowing the flexibility of rules.

Coming to the match, the nine-man Australia team secured a comprehensive seven-wicket victory over Namibia in their opening warm-up match of the T20I showdown, thanks to a sensational new-ball spell from Josh Hazlewood (4 Overs, 3 Maidens, 2 Wickets) and a blistering half-century from David Warner.

Hazlewood, who opted out of the recently concluded Indian Premier League (IPL), delivered a stunning opening spell, bowling three overs without conceding a run and taking two crucial wickets. Ashton Agar recalled for this tournament, partnered with Hazlewood to open the attack but ended up as the most expensive specialist bowler.

Tim David, a part-time bowler, was pressed into service to bowl a full four-over quota due to the shortage of players. He proved very expensive as Namibia batters amassed 39 runs in his four overs. However, he picked a crucial wicket of JJ Smit and helped restrict Namibia to a total of 119. Adam Zampa, who also pulled out his name from 2024, efficiently dismantled the middle order, and Nathan Ellis, who played only one IPL game for Punjab Kings, maintained a tight economy with 1 for 17 from his four overs.

Australia's chase was led by David Warner, who smashed a brisk fifty alongside captain Mitchell Marsh, who was run out in a mix-up. This innings was a much-needed return to form for Warner, who had a lean and injury-plagued IPL season. Wicket-keeper batter Josh Inglis and Tim David fell cheaply, but Australia's aggressive start ensured they needed only half the allotted overs to reach their target.

The victory sets a positive tone for Australia's next warm-up game against hosts West Indies on Thursday.