Is This WHEN Trailer of Prabhas-Deepika Padukone Starrer Kalki 2898 AD: Will Be Released?

Hyderabad: The upcoming science-fiction action film Kalki 2898 AD is one of the highly anticipated movies of the year. Headlined by Prabhas, the film stars Deepika Padukone as the female lead. The movie also boasts Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, and Disha Patani in pivotal roles. Now, the latest buzz around Kalki 2898 AD trailer hints that the promotional asset is slated to be released in the first week of June.

Ever since the film's announcement, fans have been eagerly waiting to catch a glimpse of what promises to be a cinematic spectacle. The trailer, slated to release in the first week of June, is reportedly shaping up to be a thrilling ride, with the final touches being applied. The teasers and posters released so far have garnered positive reactions, setting the bar high for the trailer.

From the teasers and posters released so far, it can be expected that the film's visuals will be nothing short of breathtaking. Prabhas' portrayal of Bhairava has already generated significant buzz, and the introduction of his high-tech robocar Bujji, has further fueled the excitement. The makers are currently promoting the film on a massive scale, with Bujji making waves on social media as it embarks on a nationwide tour. The supercar has already hit the roads of Chennai, with Tollywood star Naga Chaitanya and India's first F1 driver Narain Karthikeya taking it for a spin.

The trailer is anticipated to provide a deeper dive into the film's narrative, characters, and overall vision, providing fans with a more detailed look at what they can expect from this epic sci-fi adventure. Directed by Nag Ashwin, the film is scheduled to hit theatres on June 27.