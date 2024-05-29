ETV Bharat / bharat

Govt Promotes 11 ED Cadre Officers to Joint Director Rank

author img

By PTI

Published : May 29, 2024, 2:45 PM IST

Updated : May 29, 2024, 3:09 PM IST

Revenue department of finance ministry has promoted officers of Enforcement Directorate, dealing cases of money laundering, to the rank of joint directors is a significant development given the numbers that have been promoted.

Revenue department of finance ministry has promoted officers of Enforcement Directorate, dealing cases of money laundering, to the rank of joint directors is a significant development given the numbers that have been promoted.
Enforcement Directorate (Getty Images)

New Delhi: The Centre has promoted 11 Enforcement Directorate cadre officers to the rank of joint director (JD) in the federal anti-money laundering agency. This is the first time that so many cadre officers have been promoted in one go to the JD level, an important position vis-a-vis investigations, official sources told PTI.

Cadre officers have been appointed to the JD post in the past, but at one or two positions only, the sources said. The department of revenue under the Union Finance Ministry issued an order Tuesday for promoting 11 officers from the deputy director to the JD rank.

A JD rank position is the cutting-edge administrative post in the ED that is entrusted to supervise investigations related to money laundering and foreign exchange contravention. The agency has more than 30 JD posts, including at 27 zonal offices across the country. At present, there are only three ED cadre officers in the JD rank while the rest are occupied by the Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officers who join the organisation on deputation.

The ED is a federal probe agency and is tasked to investigate financial crimes under three laws-- the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) and the Fugitive Economic Offenders Act

Last Updated :May 29, 2024, 3:09 PM IST

TAGGED:

ENFORCEMENT DIRECTORATEELEVEN ED OFFICERS PROMOTED TO JD

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

'Abdominal Obesity Increases Lifestyle Diseases Risk'; How Much Weight For Your Height?

Exclusive | 'Confident We Will Get over 40 LS Seats in Maharashtra': Chief Minister Eknath Shinde

Exclusive | 'INDIA Bloc Wave in Country; Will Win All 14 Seats in Jharkhand': CM Champai Soren

Cybersecurity Alert: FedEx Courier Fraud on the Rise, Millions at Risk

Trending

(Click on any topic)
ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.