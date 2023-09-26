SCARED FAMILY MEMBERS RUN FOR SAFETY AS LEOPARD ENTERS THEIR HOUSE IN UDAIPUR

Udaipur (Rajasthan): The family members were frightened and began scurrying for safety when a leopard sneaked into a house in the Udaipur district of Rajasthan on Monday night. The leopard from a nearby forest strayed into the Semad village and entered the house of a priest Mohan Lal Nagda. The family members were inside the house when the big cat entered the house.

The leopard through the stairs went on to the second floor of the house. On seeing the wild animal approaching, the family members began screaming and fleeing the spot. Hurriedly they entered a room on the second floor of the house while the leopard entered the adjacent room. On hearing the screams, people from the nearby area rushed towards the house.

The house owner Mohanlal Nagda's son Rakesh Nagda and his friends went to the terrace of the house and found the leopard huddled inside a room. They bolted the room from outside. The wild animal was in captivity for three hours as family members were waiting for forest officials to arrive at the spot. The wild beast frequently came near the grill of the window and used to make a growling sound. The family members of the house waited with bated breath for forest officials to come to the spot. Finally, the wild animal was rescued by the forest officials and taken to Sajjangarh Biological Park in Udaipur.