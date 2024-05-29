Three Including Two Minors Held For Posting Morphed Pics Of School Girl On Social Media In Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Three boys, including two minors, were arrested in Bengaluru for allegedly uploading morphed pictures of a minor girl on social media.

The accused had recently downloaded photographs from a minor girl's Instagram, then obscenely morphed and uploaded those on a fake social media account created by them. The Cyber ​​Crime Station of Bengaluru's North East Division arrested them on the basis of a complaint that was registered against them. Police have also confiscated their mobile phones.

According to the police, a complaint was lodged by the girl's parents at the cyber cell following which, a case was registered and the three were nabbed.

The accused are friends while one is studying in college, the two others are school students. The girl is also a school student and all are natives of Bengaluru, police said.

The three were booked under the provisions of IT and POCSO Act. The minor boys were produced before the Juvenile Justice Board.

An officer of Cyber Crime Police said that parents should be cautious while giving mobile phones to their children and online activities should be closely monitored to avoid any exploitation. Parents should encourage their wards to participate in outdoor activities and limit their screen time, he said.