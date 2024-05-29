Heavy Rain Likely in West Bengal, NE; Heatwave in Northern States

New Delhi: With Cyclone Remal weakening into a deep depression, heavy rainfall is likely to persist over parts of West Bengal and northeastern states including Manipur, Nagaland while heatwave will persist over Delhi, Rajasthan, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and others. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday predicted heavy rains over Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim during the next five days.

"Squally wind speed reaching 35-45 kmph gusting to 55 kmph is likely over Arunachal Pradesh, Eastern Assam and Meghalaya and Mizoram", said IMD. With cyclonic storm Remal weakening into a deep depression, heavy rainfall is likely to persist over parts of West Bengal and northeastern states. Heavy rains and thunderstorms triggered by Cyclone Remal left at least 37 people dead in northeastern states, including Mizoram, the worst-hit, with dozens still missing.

As per the reports, more than 60 people have died due to Cyclone Rimal including 27 in Mizoram, were killed in Northeastern states on Tuesday due to landslides and incessant rains. Similarly, near about a dozen people have already lost their life in other north-eastern states. The Met Department has also predicted that cyclonic circulation is present over South Tamil Nadu and adjoining areas at middle tropospheric levels. As a result, "isolated very heavy rainfall is likely to occur in Kerala and Puducherry's Mahe on May 29 and 30", said the weather office.

Heatwave in states

IMD has predicted that intense heatwave conditions are expected to gradually decline begin from May 30. Regions including Delhi, West Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab, and Rajasthan are likely to experience relief from the severe heat waves. It has issued red alerts for Delhi, Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, West Uttar Pradesh, and Madhya Pradesh.

"Heatwave to severe heat wave conditions are very likely to continue in many parts of Rajasthan, in some areas of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, and in isolated parts of Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh on May 29", said the weather office in its bulletin.

Similarly, Delhi, Haryana, Chandigarh, will probably observe warm night conditions during May 30 and June 2, and isolated areas of Uttar Pradesh and East Madhya Pradesh will likewise possibly face the same nights on May 29.

For the National Capital, it continues to toil under extreme heat as on Wednesday it recorded a minimum temperature of 29.4 degrees Celsius, 2.8 notches above the seasons' normal, the IMD said.

The maximum temperature is likely to cross 46 degrees Celsius in many parts of the city. On Tuesday, the national capital saw blistering heat as parts of Delhi singed, with temperatures soaring close to 50 degrees Celsius.