Ananya, Sara, and Janhvi Jet Set in Style for Anant-Radhika's Pre-wedding Bash - Watch

Ananya, Sara, and Janhvi Jet Set in Style for Anant-Radhika's Pre-wedding Bash (ANI)

Hyderabad: The Ambanis are all set to host the who's who of the film, business, politics, and sports world as they kickstart the second round of pre-wedding celebrations for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. Bollywood stars are already marking their calendars to be a part of the grand affair aboard a luxury cruise. The latest additions to the Bollywood guest list are Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, and Ananya Panday, among others.

On May 29, Sara Ali Khan was spotted leaving Mumbai in style. She sported a beige crop top paired with matching track pants and a jacket tied around her waist. Completing her airport look were a black sling bag, sneakers, and cat-eyed glasses.

Also seen at the airport, heading for Anant and Radhika's pre-wedding celebrations, was Ananya Panday. She chose a blue denim outfit paired with a black crop jacket. Ananya greeted the paparazzi and posed for a few pictures before boarding her flight.

Janhvi Kapoor was also spotted at the airport, jetting off for the Ambani bash. Despite awaiting the release of her upcoming film Mr and Mrs Mahi on May 31, Janhvi attended a special screening of the film in Mumbai on May 28 before flying off the next morning. Stylishly beating the heat, Janhvi wore a beige crop top with flared pants and a matching stole.

Meanwhile, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's second pre-wedding bash, aboard a luxury cruise, will see the attendance of several Bollywood A-listers and global personalities. Starting in Italy and ending in France on June 1, the extravagant event is sure to be memorable.

The pre-wedding invitation, which has gone viral on social media, bears the message "La Vite E Un Viaggio," meaning "life is a journey." Prior to the event, celebrities like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, cricket legend Mahendra Singh Dhoni and his wife, and the actor-couple Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt were spotted at the Mumbai airport. Around 300 VIP guests from around the world have been invited for the event.