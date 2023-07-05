Haveri (Karnataka) : Tomato prices are soaring higher everywhere. People started looking at a tomato as precious as a gold biscuit. Thefts of tomatoes are also being reported from different parts. Amidst this, here in Haveri city, a vegetable vender has installed CCTV just for tomato surveillance to make sure that nobody would dare lay their stealing hands on the tomatoes. There is always the threat of buyers stealing a tomato or two during busy sale hours. The vender cannot afford to let go even a single tomato considering its high prices.

As the prices of vegetables are in general high, the problem of shoplifting has become more. Knowing this, the vender named Krishnappa is keeping a CCTV in a tomato basket next to him. The CCTV is attracting everyone's attention and the locals are both annoyed and amused by the vender's extra caution. These days, tomato price is increasing day by day. As a result, the consumption of tomato has come down. Meanwhile, it is becoming difficult for sellers to keep a close watch on tomatoes. There are reports of tomato thefts in some places.

Krishnappa, a vegetable vender of Akkialur village in Hanagal taluk of Haveri district, is using latest technology to prevent even minor thefts at his shop. He made news by installing CCTV to keep watch on tomatoes. Currently the price of tomato has increased to Rs 150 per kilo. Even a single tomato stolen means a good enough loss to the trader. So Krishnappa is taking no chances as far as tomato sale is concerned.