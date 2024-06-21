India vs Afghanistan | We Understand Conditions and Planned Accordingly: Rohit Sharma

Bridgetown (Barbados): After the Indian cricket team register a commendable 47-run victory over Afghanistan in T20 World Cup 2024 Super Eight clash on Thursday, India skipper Rohit Sharma heaped praises for the effort shown by the player by using their experience of playing in conditions on offer and called it as the clinical all-round display.

With Suryakumar Yadav's second half-century of the tournament, Men in Blue posted a commendable 182-run against Afghanistan. India's pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah led the bowling attack with Arshdeep Singh and picked three-fors each to bundle out Rashid Khan's side for 134-run total to secure a comfortable 47-run win.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Indian captain Rohit Sharma said, "The last two years we've played T20s here, so we understand the conditions and planned accordingly. We adapted well and got 180, which was a great effort from the batters. We had class bowlers who defended it perfectly."

India were reeling at 90/4 when Vice-captain Hardik Pandya walked into the middle to join Suryakumar Yadav. Both the batters shared a crucial 60-run partnership off just 37 balls. Suryakumar emerged as the top scorer for India in the second game on the trot with 53 off a mere 28 balls laced with five fours and three sixes while Hardik, who wasn't in a great touch coming into this game, took his time early on and then once he understood the pace and bounce of the pitch and made 32 off 24 balls.

"Everyone came in and did their job, that's critical and we dwell on it. SKY (Suryakumar Yadav) and Hardik (Pandya)'s partnership was critical at that point, we needed someone to bat deep which they did," Rohit added.

Bumrah was the standout bowler as he returned with brilliant figures of 4-1-7-3. He gave India the early breakthroughs and then removed former Afghan skipper Mohammad Nabi in his third over.

"We know Bumrah's class and what he can do. Important for us to use him smartly regardless of conditions. He's willing to take responsibility and he's been doing it for years," Rohit said.

There was a lot of chat around picking four spinners for the marquee event, but as the West Indies leg started, Rohit Sharma went with three spinners in the line-up. The spinners proved their captain's decision right by sharing four wicket between them in 10 overs. Kuldeep Yadav claimed two while Axar Patel and Ravindra Jadeja picked a wicket each to dismantle Afghan's middle order.

However, the India captain clarified that the balance of spinners and pacers is totally dependent upon the opposition they face and the conditions on offer in upcoming games. "Have to assess conditions, opposition and based on that we're open to making changes if required. Felt three spinners were good here, if it's seamer-friendly next time, we'll go with seamers," Rohit said.

Afghanistan captain Rashid said his team needs to start chasing such scores successfully against top teams regularly. "That was a surface we thought we could chase 170-180. You just go there and how you play. Against bigger teams, we should be thinking we will have to chase such scores," he said.

Rashid, who underwent back surgery before the Indian Premier League (IPL), was the best bowler for Afghanistan as he took three wickets for 26 runs. Notably, it was the first time when the leg-spinner has picked up a wicket against India in T20 World Cups.

"Body is feeling well. I struggled a little in the IPL. I am hitting the areas consistently now. We have enjoyed everywhere we have played. We forget our own skills sometimes. If the conditions are there, we will look to use it," he said.

Suryakumar Yadav, who was adjudged the Player of the Match, for his 28-ball 53, attributed his success to practice and clarity of mind.

"I think there's a lot of hard work, there are a lot of processes and routines involved in it. I am clear in my mind what I want to do," he said. "I think you just need to know your game plan, and just play accordingly. I still remember when Hardik came into bat, I told him to let's bat with the same intent. Let's keep pressing the pedal and keep pushing, in the end very happy with a score of 180," he added.