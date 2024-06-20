Shah Rukh Khan Refuses to Let Go of AbRam's Hand at Mumbai Airport

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : Jun 20, 2024, 12:08 PM IST

thumbnail
Shah Rukh Khan and AbRam take off to London (Video source: ANI)

Shah Rukh Khan and his youngest kid AbRam were spotted at the Mumbai airport on the morning of June 20. SRK held AbRam's hand tightly as they made their way into the airport. The two are reportedly on their way to London. As they exited their car, the paparazzi stationed there approached Shah Rukh and requested him to pose for photos. The Jawan actor, who looked stunning in a white shirt teamed with a black jacket and blue pants, smiled at the cameras while heading towards the terminal building. Shah Rukh and AbRam walked hand-in-hand as they made their way to the check-in counter. Talking about his films, Khan last appeared in Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki, which was released in theatres in December of last year. Vicky Kaushal, Taapsee Pannu, and Boman Irani had significant roles in the film. Shah Rukh now has Tiger Vs Pathaan in the works.

TAGGED:

SHAH RUKH KHAN AIRPORT LOOKSHAH RUKH KHAN WITH SON ABRAMSRK ABRAM AT MUMBAI AIRPORT

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

author-img

...view details

Related Articles

World Yoga Day | 95-year-old Udaipur Doctor Has Made Pyramid For Meditation

World Yoga Day | 95-year-old Udaipur Doctor Has Made Pyramid For Meditation

1 Min Read

Jun 20, 2024

Trained sniffer dogs to patrol Corbett Tiger Reserve.

WATCH: Jim Corbett National Park Gets Sniffer Dogs to Guard Its Tiger Reserve and Sensitive Boundary

2 Min Read

Jun 19, 2024

Virat Kohli Meets Sir Wesley Hall Ahead of India's Super Eight Clash Against Afghanistan

Virat Kohli Meets Sir Wesley Hall Ahead of India's Super Eight Clash Against Afghanistan

1 Min Read

Jun 19, 2024

Kite Flying

Kite flyer Abdul Qadir Flies 500 Kites With One String With Slogan For Victory Of India In T20 World Cup

1 Min Read

Jun 18, 2024

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Exclusive: Vijay Sethupathi Spills about Maharaja, Says 'I Knew This Had to Be My 50th Film'

Modi 3.0: Brand Modi Faces Turbulence As Coalition Partners Resort to Massive Bargaining

Hunt Begins For Next BJP president: Vinod Tawde, Sunil Bansal & Who Else Are Frontrunners?

Walking Helps Lose Weight. How Far Should One Walk to Lose 1kg Bodyweight?

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.