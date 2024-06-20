Shah Rukh Khan Refuses to Let Go of AbRam's Hand at Mumbai Airport

Shah Rukh Khan and his youngest kid AbRam were spotted at the Mumbai airport on the morning of June 20. SRK held AbRam's hand tightly as they made their way into the airport. The two are reportedly on their way to London. As they exited their car, the paparazzi stationed there approached Shah Rukh and requested him to pose for photos. The Jawan actor, who looked stunning in a white shirt teamed with a black jacket and blue pants, smiled at the cameras while heading towards the terminal building. Shah Rukh and AbRam walked hand-in-hand as they made their way to the check-in counter. Talking about his films, Khan last appeared in Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki, which was released in theatres in December of last year. Vicky Kaushal, Taapsee Pannu, and Boman Irani had significant roles in the film. Shah Rukh now has Tiger Vs Pathaan in the works.