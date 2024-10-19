Light Up Your Diwali The Green Way: Jammu Women Promote Eco-Conscious Celebrations With Cow Dung Diyas

Jammu: In Jammu, the women's self-help group 'Gobardhan' is creating eco-friendly earthen lamps using cow dung for this year's Diwali celebrations. The members are dedicated to promoting sustainable practices while celebrating the festival.

According to Lovely Devi, a group member, these unique diyas are made from the dung of indigenous cows, emphasising their eco-friendly nature. "We make cow dung cakes, grind them add water and clay, and then make the diyas," she explained noting that they dry the lamps in the sun instead of baking them in fire.

Fellow member Vanshika Thakur highlighted the cultural significance of cow dung, stating, "As per our belief, cow dung is considered pious. These diyas are lightweight and environment friendly, encouraging others to adopt them."

Rajat Salgotra, the founder of Gobardhan, pointed out that using cow dung for products not only creates awareness of its environmental benefits, but also addresses health issues.

By making these earthen lamps, the group aims to foster self-reliance and sustainable practices that benefit both the community and the environment.