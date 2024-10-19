thumbnail

Light Up Your Diwali The Green Way: Jammu Women Promote Eco-Conscious Celebrations With Cow Dung Diyas

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 2 hours ago

Jammu: In Jammu, the women's self-help group 'Gobardhan' is creating eco-friendly earthen lamps using cow dung for this year's Diwali celebrations. The members are dedicated to promoting sustainable practices while celebrating the festival. 

According to Lovely Devi, a group member, these unique diyas are made from the dung of indigenous cows, emphasising their eco-friendly nature. "We make cow dung cakes, grind them add water and clay, and then make the diyas," she explained noting that they dry the lamps in the sun instead of baking them in fire. 

Fellow member Vanshika Thakur highlighted the cultural significance of cow dung, stating, "As per our belief, cow dung is considered pious. These diyas are lightweight and environment friendly, encouraging others to adopt them."

Rajat Salgotra, the founder of Gobardhan, pointed out that using cow dung for products not only creates awareness of its environmental benefits, but also addresses health issues. 

By making these earthen lamps, the group aims to foster self-reliance and sustainable practices that benefit both the community and the environment.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

EARTHEN LAMPSDIWALI 2024 DECORATIONSCOW DUNG DIYASDIWALI 2024

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

author-img

...view details

Related Articles

Around ₹2 to ₹2.5 lakh in currency has been retrieved from the stream in Aatpadi

Free Cash Flow For Sangli Residents As Stream Floods With 500 Rupee Notes

1 Min Read

Oct 19, 2024

Severe Air Pollution In Delhi: Toxic Foam Raises Alarms On Yamuna

Severe Air Pollution In Delhi: Toxic Foam Raises Alarms On Yamuna

1 Min Read

Oct 19, 2024

Three Young Women Join Kochi Water Metro Ltd As Crew, Undergoing Training To Pilot Ferries

Three Young Women Join Kochi Water Metro Ltd As Crew, Undergoing Training To Pilot Ferries

2 Min Read

Oct 18, 2024

Colombian Navy Dives Into Pacific Island To Clean Up The Ocean

Colombian Navy Dives Into Pacific Island To Clean Up The Ocean

1 Min Read

Oct 18, 2024

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

How To Reduce Your TDS - All You Need To Know

Explained | BRICS Pay payment System And Its Necessity

Congress's Dismal Show In Jammu and Kashmir: A Post-Election Analysis

Solar Energy Powers An Entire Odisha Village

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.