Severe Air Pollution In Delhi: Toxic Foam Raises Alarms On Yamuna

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 36 minutes ago

Delhi: Delhi is grappling with severe air pollution, highlighted by toxic foam floating on the Yamuna River in the Kalindi Kunj area. On Saturday, the Air Quality Index (AQI) dropped to 226, categorised as 'poor' by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). Some areas, including Akshardham and Anand Vihar, reported alarming AQI levels of 334, classified as 'very poor.'

Residents are increasingly voicing their concerns. Ashish Kumar Meena highlighted the health impacts, stating, "The pollution levels increased, leading to throat infections and breathing problems." He urged the government to take action against polluters, suggesting imposing fines on those who are burning waste. 

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai noted that the air quality is deteriorating as winter approaches, with 13 hotspots where AQI levels have crossed 300. He underscored the importance of identifying local sources contributing to pollution. In response to the crisis, residents are urged to utilise public transport and carpool to reduce emissions. As the government faces mounting pressure, the urgency for effective measures to combat pollution has never been greater. The battle against air quality deterioration continues as winter approaches. 

