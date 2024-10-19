Free Cash Flow For Sangli Residents As Stream Floods With 500 Rupee Notes

Sangli: In an unexpected turn of events, a stream in Aatpadi, Sangli district, has turned into a literal cash flow. The waters were not just carrying their usual debris but were instead brimming with RS 500 notes, sparking a gold rush-like frenzy among the locals.

As soon as word got out, a crowd gathered by the stream, astonished to see genuine Rs 500 notes floating downstream. Without a second thought, citizens leapt into the water to collect as many of the notes as they could. It’s estimated that around ₹2 to ₹2.5 lakh in currency has been retrieved so far.

The origin of this unexpected windfall remains a mystery. No one knows where the notes came from or who they belong to. Despite the thrill of finding so much cash, the fact that all the notes were genuine has left the citizens puzzled. Speculation is rife, but so far, no answers have surfaced, leaving the community in Sangli curious and cautious about their newfound wealth.