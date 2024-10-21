thumbnail

Haridwar: British-Era Railway Track Exposed On Ganga Bed Over Closure Of Ganga Canal Sparks Curiosity

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 32 minutes ago

The closure of the Ganga Canal for annual maintenance has exposed a railway track on the bed of the Ganga due to the receding water level, sparking curiosity among locals and tourists alike in Haridwar.

According to some residents, the railway track is believed to have been built by the British to transport material during the construction of the Ganga Canal.

According to journalist Sunil Dutt Pandey, "When the British constructed the Ganga Canal, they experimented with a lot of things. The track, which has been exposed due to the water level receding in the Ganga, was used to transport construction material till Har Ki Pauri and even further to Lalji Kothi. Their material was transported in this."

According to resident Yatindtra Sikhlola, "I have been seeing this since I was young. Across the park, on the lines of the Mysore Park, there was a very beautiful park. I have heard that British officers used to travel from Dam Kothi to Lal Kothi on this track on a trolley with a bench, like the one used for inspection of tracks. My birth was after independence in 1953. I clearly remember the Kumbh of 1962. As a kid, I have travelled in that trolley."

According to Pandey, "After independence, the Uttar Pradesh government started using this as a picnic spot. As a child, I have accompanied my father on excursions on this track." (With PTI Inputs)

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

GANGA CANABRITISH ERA RAILWAY TRACK EXPOSEDGANGA CANAL SPARKS CURIOSITY

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

author-img

...view details

Related Articles

Light Up Your Diwali The Green Way: Jammu Women Promote Eco-Conscious Celebrations With Cow Dung Diyas

Light Up Your Diwali The Green Way: Jammu Women Promote Eco-Conscious Celebrations With Cow Dung Diyas

1 Min Read

Oct 19, 2024

Around ₹2 to ₹2.5 lakh in currency has been retrieved from the stream in Aatpadi

Free Cash Flow For Sangli Residents As Stream Floods With 500 Rupee Notes

1 Min Read

Oct 19, 2024

Severe Air Pollution In Delhi: Toxic Foam Raises Alarms On Yamuna

Severe Air Pollution In Delhi: Toxic Foam Raises Alarms On Yamuna

1 Min Read

Oct 19, 2024

Three Young Women Join Kochi Water Metro Ltd As Crew, Undergoing Training To Pilot Ferries

Three Young Women Join Kochi Water Metro Ltd As Crew, Undergoing Training To Pilot Ferries

2 Min Read

Oct 18, 2024

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

How To Reduce Your TDS - All You Need To Know

Explained | BRICS Pay payment System And Its Necessity

Congress's Dismal Show In Jammu and Kashmir: A Post-Election Analysis

Solar Energy Powers An Entire Odisha Village

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.