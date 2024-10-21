Haridwar: British-Era Railway Track Exposed On Ganga Bed Over Closure Of Ganga Canal Sparks Curiosity

The closure of the Ganga Canal for annual maintenance has exposed a railway track on the bed of the Ganga due to the receding water level, sparking curiosity among locals and tourists alike in Haridwar.

According to some residents, the railway track is believed to have been built by the British to transport material during the construction of the Ganga Canal.

According to journalist Sunil Dutt Pandey, "When the British constructed the Ganga Canal, they experimented with a lot of things. The track, which has been exposed due to the water level receding in the Ganga, was used to transport construction material till Har Ki Pauri and even further to Lalji Kothi. Their material was transported in this."

According to resident Yatindtra Sikhlola, "I have been seeing this since I was young. Across the park, on the lines of the Mysore Park, there was a very beautiful park. I have heard that British officers used to travel from Dam Kothi to Lal Kothi on this track on a trolley with a bench, like the one used for inspection of tracks. My birth was after independence in 1953. I clearly remember the Kumbh of 1962. As a kid, I have travelled in that trolley."

According to Pandey, "After independence, the Uttar Pradesh government started using this as a picnic spot. As a child, I have accompanied my father on excursions on this track." (With PTI Inputs)