ETV Bharat / entertainment

Legend of All Centuries: Aswini Dutt Reciprocates Big B's Respectful Gesture at Kalki 2898 AD with Moving Note

author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : 24 hours ago

Updated : 21 hours ago

The Kalki 2898 AD pre-release event was a star-studded affair with many memorable moments. However, the highlight of the event was Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan bowing down to film producer Aswini Dutt out of respect. Now, Dutt has reacted to the same in an X post.

Aswini Dutt Reciprocates Amitabh Bachchan's Respectful Gesture at Kalki 2898 AD with Moving Note
Aswini Dutt (left), Amitabh Bachchan (right) (ANI image)

Hyderabad: Film producer Chalasani Ashwini Dutt was left speechless when revered Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan touched his feet at the Kalki 2898 AD pre-release ceremony held in Mumbai on Wednesday. Dutt late on Thursday resorted to social media to show his respect for senior Bachchan. Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, Dutt penned a lengthy note, expressing admiration for the Bollywood legend.

"Such moments from yesterday's incident are both unexpected and shockingly puzzling. His undying love for me must have motivated him to accomplish what he did," he wrote in the post. Aswini went on to say, "I reciprocate Shri Amitabh ji's humble gesture with the highest sense of magnamity," adding, "Amitabh ji is a valorous warrior of Indian cinema beyond time and the tallest of all rows of Himalayas."

He concluded by describing Amitabh as a legend for centuries. "I do, solemnly, salute to his ultimate exhibition of ethereal touch." Kalki 2898 AD's pre-release event took place on Wednesday in Mumbai. The Piku actor startled everyone when he touched Aswini Dutt's foot on stage, saying, "He owns Vyjayanthi Films with his two daughters (Swapna and Priyanka), and I have never met a more simple, humble human being than him."

"He's always the first person on set, he's at the airport to greet you, and he'll make sure you're safe; no one else thinks like this," Amitabh quipped before touching Aswini's feet, who also bowed in response. For the unversed, Aswini runs one of Tollywood's largest production houses, Vyjayanthi Movies, which was founded in 1974. He has three daughters: Swapna, Priyanka, and Sravanthi, the first two of whom also work in production with him at Swapna Cinema. Priyanka is married to Nag Ashwin, the director of Kalki in 2898 AD.

  1. Read More
  2. 'Get Ready For Another Ride Into The Future': Prabhas Announces Second Trailer for Kalki 2898 AD
  3. Kalki 2898 AD: Director Nag Ashwin Says He Took Five Years to Write The Story
  4. Kalki 2898 AD Pre-Release Updates: 'Be Honest', Amitabh Bachchan Puts Prabhas On The Spot
Last Updated : 21 hours ago

TAGGED:

AMITABH BOWS TO ASWINI DUTTKALKI 2898 AD EVENTBOLLYWOOD ACTOR AMITABH BACHCHANASWINI DUTT POST ABOUT AMITABH

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Exclusive: Vijay Sethupathi Spills about Maharaja, Says 'I Knew This Had to Be My 50th Film'

Modi 3.0: Brand Modi Faces Turbulence As Coalition Partners Resort to Massive Bargaining

Hunt Begins For Next BJP president: Vinod Tawde, Sunil Bansal & Who Else Are Frontrunners?

Walking Helps Lose Weight. How Far Should One Walk to Lose 1kg Bodyweight?

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.