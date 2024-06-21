Legend of All Centuries: Aswini Dutt Reciprocates Big B's Respectful Gesture at Kalki 2898 AD with Moving Note

Hyderabad: Film producer Chalasani Ashwini Dutt was left speechless when revered Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan touched his feet at the Kalki 2898 AD pre-release ceremony held in Mumbai on Wednesday. Dutt late on Thursday resorted to social media to show his respect for senior Bachchan. Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, Dutt penned a lengthy note, expressing admiration for the Bollywood legend.

"Such moments from yesterday's incident are both unexpected and shockingly puzzling. His undying love for me must have motivated him to accomplish what he did," he wrote in the post. Aswini went on to say, "I reciprocate Shri Amitabh ji's humble gesture with the highest sense of magnamity," adding, "Amitabh ji is a valorous warrior of Indian cinema beyond time and the tallest of all rows of Himalayas."

He concluded by describing Amitabh as a legend for centuries. "I do, solemnly, salute to his ultimate exhibition of ethereal touch." Kalki 2898 AD's pre-release event took place on Wednesday in Mumbai. The Piku actor startled everyone when he touched Aswini Dutt's foot on stage, saying, "He owns Vyjayanthi Films with his two daughters (Swapna and Priyanka), and I have never met a more simple, humble human being than him."

"He's always the first person on set, he's at the airport to greet you, and he'll make sure you're safe; no one else thinks like this," Amitabh quipped before touching Aswini's feet, who also bowed in response. For the unversed, Aswini runs one of Tollywood's largest production houses, Vyjayanthi Movies, which was founded in 1974. He has three daughters: Swapna, Priyanka, and Sravanthi, the first two of whom also work in production with him at Swapna Cinema. Priyanka is married to Nag Ashwin, the director of Kalki in 2898 AD.