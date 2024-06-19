WATCH: Jim Corbett National Park Gets Sniffer Dogs to Guard Its Tiger Reserve and Sensitive Boundary

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jun 19, 2024, 5:24 PM IST

thumbnail
Trained sniffer dogs to patrol Corbett Tiger Reserve. (ETV Bharat)

Ramnagar (Uttarakhand) : The world famous Jim Corbett National Park administration has got three sniffer dogs. These dogs will protect the Corbett Park during the monsoon season. Corbett Tiger Reserve has got three sniffer dogs. This is a joint project of ITBP, Traffic India, WWF and Uttarakhand Forest Department.

These sniffer dogs can easily identify suspicious people. These dogs will patrol the most sensitive boundary of Corbett Park. These dogs have been handed over to the Special Operations Team of Corbett Park. These dogs have been kept in Corbett Tiger Reserve as well as Kalagarh Tiger Reserve. With this, the Corbett administration now has a total number of four sniffer dogs.

All the newly-acquired three sniffer dogs are trained. These three dogs and their handlers have been deployed in the forest protection unit of Corbett Tiger Reserve. These three sniffer dogs are of Belgian Malinois breed, Badi, Tross and Jackie, aged about one year. These dogs will play an important role in the forest and wildlife protection system under CTR.

These dogs are skilled in identifying suspicious people by smelling. According to the information, it has been told that their handlers have been given six months training at the National Dog Training/Primary Training Center, Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force, Bhanu Panchkula Haryana. These dogs are skilled in identifying wildlife by smelling their body parts.

While giving information, Corbett Tiger Reserve Director Dr. Dheeraj Pandey said that the Corbett administration has received three sniffer dogs. With the help of these dogs, patrolling will be done on the most sensitive dense boundaries of the park. He said that these sniffer dogs are capable of identifying wildlife articles by smelling them.

They will be used on the dense boundaries of Corbett Park. He said that they can also be used for patrolling, these dogs can be used very well in the villages adjoining our Corbett Park. He said that two dogs have been kept in Corbett Tiger Reserve and one dog has been deployed on the dense boundaries of Kalagarh Tiger Reserve. He said that this will make forest security more robust.

TAGGED:

JIM CORBETTPARKTIGER RESERVEUTTARAKHANDSNIFFER DOGS FOR CORBETT PARK

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

author-img

...view details

Related Articles

World Yoga Day | 95-year-old Udaipur Doctor Has Made Pyramid For Meditation

World Yoga Day | 95-year-old Udaipur Doctor Has Made Pyramid For Meditation

1 Min Read

Jun 20, 2024

Shah Rukh Khan and AbRam take off to London

Shah Rukh Khan Refuses to Let Go of AbRam's Hand at Mumbai Airport

1 Min Read

Jun 20, 2024

Virat Kohli Meets Sir Wesley Hall Ahead of India's Super Eight Clash Against Afghanistan

Virat Kohli Meets Sir Wesley Hall Ahead of India's Super Eight Clash Against Afghanistan

1 Min Read

Jun 19, 2024

Kite Flying

Kite flyer Abdul Qadir Flies 500 Kites With One String With Slogan For Victory Of India In T20 World Cup

1 Min Read

Jun 18, 2024

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Exclusive: Vijay Sethupathi Spills about Maharaja, Says 'I Knew This Had to Be My 50th Film'

Hunt Begins For Next BJP president: Vinod Tawde, Sunil Bansal & Who Else Are Frontrunners?

Walking Helps Lose Weight. How Far Should One Walk to Lose 1kg Bodyweight?

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.