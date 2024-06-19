WATCH: Jim Corbett National Park Gets Sniffer Dogs to Guard Its Tiger Reserve and Sensitive Boundary

Ramnagar (Uttarakhand) : The world famous Jim Corbett National Park administration has got three sniffer dogs. These dogs will protect the Corbett Park during the monsoon season. Corbett Tiger Reserve has got three sniffer dogs. This is a joint project of ITBP, Traffic India, WWF and Uttarakhand Forest Department.

These sniffer dogs can easily identify suspicious people. These dogs will patrol the most sensitive boundary of Corbett Park. These dogs have been handed over to the Special Operations Team of Corbett Park. These dogs have been kept in Corbett Tiger Reserve as well as Kalagarh Tiger Reserve. With this, the Corbett administration now has a total number of four sniffer dogs.

All the newly-acquired three sniffer dogs are trained. These three dogs and their handlers have been deployed in the forest protection unit of Corbett Tiger Reserve. These three sniffer dogs are of Belgian Malinois breed, Badi, Tross and Jackie, aged about one year. These dogs will play an important role in the forest and wildlife protection system under CTR.

These dogs are skilled in identifying suspicious people by smelling. According to the information, it has been told that their handlers have been given six months training at the National Dog Training/Primary Training Center, Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force, Bhanu Panchkula Haryana. These dogs are skilled in identifying wildlife by smelling their body parts.

While giving information, Corbett Tiger Reserve Director Dr. Dheeraj Pandey said that the Corbett administration has received three sniffer dogs. With the help of these dogs, patrolling will be done on the most sensitive dense boundaries of the park. He said that these sniffer dogs are capable of identifying wildlife articles by smelling them.

They will be used on the dense boundaries of Corbett Park. He said that they can also be used for patrolling, these dogs can be used very well in the villages adjoining our Corbett Park. He said that two dogs have been kept in Corbett Tiger Reserve and one dog has been deployed on the dense boundaries of Kalagarh Tiger Reserve. He said that this will make forest security more robust.