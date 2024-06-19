Virat Kohli Meets Sir Wesley Hall Ahead of India's Super Eight Clash Against Afghanistan

Barbados (West Indies): Ahead of the Rohit Sharma-led side's clash against Afghanistan on Thursday, Veteran India batter and former skipper Virat Kohli met legendary West Indies cricketer Sir Wesley Hall at the famed Kensington Oval here.

The duo met during the team's second practice session ahead of India's Super 8 game against Afghanistan in the ongoing T20 World Cup.

Sir Wesley Hall presented Kohli, who has numerous records to his name, with a copy of his autobiography titled Answering the Call: The Extraordinary Life of Sir Wesley Hall.

Sir Wesley Hall, now 86-years-old, was a right arm speedster and he took 192 wickets from 48 Tests. He made his Test debut against India at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai, way back in 1958.