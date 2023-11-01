Delhi: The Air Quality Index (AQI) in the national capital that was recorded at 336 on Wednesday showed alarm as the air quality was categorised under the 'very poor' category for the fourth day in a row and the third straight day this week. As per the SAFAR-India, the city's AQI has been in the 'very poor' category since Sunday (309).

The AQI was recorded at 322 on Monday and 327 on Tuesday, as per the data provided by the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR)-India. Meanwhile, morning walkers of the national capital said that breathing is not as easy as it used to be in the summer months.

"It feels a bit uncomfortable to breathe while running due to pollution now as compared to in the summer months. I face congestion. We need to remain careful and take all precautions," said a morning walker near Mayur Vihar. In the Delhi University area and Pusa, the quality of air was recorded as 'very poor' with AQI at 391 and 311, respectively at 7 am today.

The quality of air in the IIT Delhi region also remained in the very poor category with an AQI of 329. The quality of air at the Airport (T3) and Mathura Road was also in the very poor category, with an AQI of 339 and 362 respectively. (With agency inputs)

