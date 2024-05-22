Rajasthan: Man in Jaipur Clings to Bonnet Of Car To Catch Thieves; Case Lodged

Jaipur: If your spot your stolen car being driven past you on a road, would you feel the urge to stop the car and get it back right then and there? Himmat Singh from Jaipur did so to reclaim his stolen vehicle on May 21.

CCTV footage that has gone viral on social media shows Singh clinging to the bonnet of his stolen car on a road in Jaipur as the car sped away. Another man attempted to stop the car but Singh held onto the bonnet firmly. However, after about 200 meters, he lost his grip and fell down.

Singh, a resident of Kalwad, said in a presser that he had lodged a complaint at the Vaishali Nagar police station after his car was stolen from right outside his house on the night of May 5.

Head Constable Vikram Singh said on May 9 at around 8.45 PM, when Himmat Singh was going home from the office with his friend Rajpal Singh, he spotted his stolen car near the Data Petrol Pump in Vaishali Nagar. "After this, he placed his bike in front of the car and stopped it. During this time, three people were sitting in the car. When they claimed that the car was theirs, all three started fighting. The three miscreants beat him up and started running away with the car. Then he hung onto the bonnet of the car to catch them. And this is how he found his stolen car," he added.

After throwing the victim on the road on Delhi-Ajmer Express Highway, the miscreants fled with the car, the constable said. "After this the victim informed lodged a complaint at the Vaishali Nagar police station following which police registered a case and launched a probe," he added. Police has been checking CCTV footage and interrogating people to trace and nab the accused.