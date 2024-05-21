Watch: Rashmika's Mumbai Visit Adds Buzz Around Sikandar, Georgia's Birthday Celebration with Paps

Rashmika's Mumbai Visit Adds Buzz Around Sikandar, Georgia's Birthday Celebration with Paps (ANI)

Rashmika Mandanna and Georgia Andriani were spotted out and about in Mumbai. While Rashmika was spotted as she arrived in the city on May 21, Georgia was seen celebrating her birthday with the media.

Upon her arrival in Mumbai, Rashmika was seen donning a white shirt which she teamed up with a pair of skinny denim. The actor added a pair of cool shades and a cap to beat the Mumbai heat. On the other hand, birthday girl Georgia looked cute in a white top paired with a micro skirt in black.  

Rashmika's latest Mumbai visit adds to the buzz around her upcoming film Sikandar. In the film helmed by A.R. Murugadoss, Rashmika will be seen sharing screen space with superstar Salman Khan. 

