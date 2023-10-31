New Delhi: Delhi's air quality remained 'very poor' for the fourth straight day on Tuesday, even as the maximum temperature settled at 32.2 degrees Celsius, a notch above normal. The weather office has forecast a shallow fog for Wednesday.

Haze enveloped the national capital and its suburbs on Tuesday as the city's 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 359, the highest so far this season. It was 347 on Monday and 325 on Sunday, according to data shared by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). The AQI level had entered into 'severe' zone in some parts of the city on Monday.