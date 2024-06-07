ETV Bharat / sports

T20 World Cup 2024 | “You Can Hit Him on...” Amir Exposes Rohit’s Weakness Ahead of Indo-Pak Clash

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : Jun 7, 2024, 11:00 PM IST

Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir has exposed Indian skipper Rohit Sharma’s weakness saying the bowlers can hit him on pads to get his his wicket. However, Amir also added that once Rohit plays 15 to 20 deliveries he can be a very dangerous batter.

Hyderabad: Pakistan fast bowler Mohammad Amir has revealed that attacking Rohit Sharma’s pads early on in his innings is the best way to get him out. Rohit Sharma is undoubtedly one of the best white-ball cricketers and he has played some crucial knocks for the national side under crunch situations. He has 10,709 ODI runs to his name and has scored 4,026 T20I runs. The right-handed batter has performed well against arch-rivals and had his moments, but one pacer, who has troubled him on multiple occasions is Mohammad Amir.

Notably, the battle between the duo has been one of the talking points whenever India and Pakistan have come up against each other. Both the teams are set to square off against each other on June 9 once again and the rivalry will be witnessed once again. Ahead of the fixture, Amir revealed that Rohit can be dismissed early on in his innings by attacking on his pads.

“You know that Rohit is a world-class player. When he comes at his time, he doesn't leave anyone. Early on, as a bowler, there is a chance. You can hit him on pads or sticks early on. But, when he faces 15-20 balls, he becomes a difficult batsman. So, my aim was to feed Rohit with new balls and try to hit him on the pads. And I was successful in that,” Amir said while speaking to Star Sports.

Rohit’s struggle against Amir is evident from the fact that the batter has been dismissed by the left-arm pacer twice from seven balls in T20Is.

MOHAMMAD AMIRROHIT SHARMAIND VS PAKT20 WC 2024T20 WORLD CUP

