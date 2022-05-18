.

Pune: Leopard attacks have been on the rise at Kalwadi Village in Junnar Taluka of the Pune district for the last few days. One such attack took place between 4:30 and 5:30 am on Monday. Madan Kakde, who lives on a farm in the vicinity with his wife Shubhangi Kakde (village police), owned a dog named Raja. It was a loyal dog who had been guarding the house for six years. One morning, a leopard entered the courtyard of Madan's house and attacked the dog. Hearing the dog bark, Madan came out of the house running. Brave Madan chased the leopard directly to save his dog from the clutches of the leopard but unfortunately, he could not save the dog. The whole incident has been captured on CCTV installed in the house.