ICC T20 Cricket World Cup 2024| All You Need To Know: Squads, Groups, Prize Money

The biggest ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup 2024 will include more teams and matches than ever before and will capture the hearts of millions of fans around the globe. It will commence on June 02 and is hosted by the Caribbean Islands and America. For the first time, 20 nations will take to the stage and battle for world glory across 55 matches.

This time cricket enthusiasts will witness four weeks of thrilling action that promises more tightly fought encounters, iconic moments, and unreal talent in this marquee event. Here is a comprehensive overview of what to expect from the ninth edition of the ICC Men's Cricket T20 World Cup.

GROUPS FORMAT

The event is split up into four groups, each consisting of five teams. The remaining eight teams are then split into another two groups during the Super Eight phase, with sides to play three matches against their group rivals to determine the semi-finalists which will be played on the same day. The winners of the semi-finals will square off against each other at Kensington Oval Barbados stadium.

GROUPS

Group A: India, Pakistan, USA, Ireland, Canada

Group B: England, Australia, Namibia, Scotland, Oman

Group C: West Indies, New Zealand, Afghanistan, Uganda, Papua New Guinea

Group D: South Africa, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Netherlands, Nepal

HOW TEAMS QUALIFIED

West Indies and USA earned automatic entry as the host nations, with the latter set to feature in their maiden ICC event. The top eight teams from the 2022 edition of the T20 World Cup ensured automatic qualification to the tournament's ninth edition. The eight best-placed teams from the last T20 World Cup were England, Pakistan, India, New Zealand, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Australia and the Netherlands.

Afghanistan (10) and Bangladesh (9) are included due to their status as the next two highest-ranked teams in the T20I rankings. International Cricket Council (ICC) had conducted an ACC qualifiers tournament in four different regions of the world for the remaining eight spots. Ireland and Scotland came through the European section while Papua New Guinea entered the fray from the East Asia-Pacific qualifiers. Canada emerged from the Americas qualifier, while Nepal and Oman qualified in Asia. The final country to secure their place in the 20-team line-up was Uganda, who stunned Zimbabwe with their first-ever T20I win over a full-member nation.

SPECIFIC CONDITIONS FOR T20 WORLD CUP

Any match that results in a tie will see a Super Over. If the Super Over is a tie, it will followed with subsequent Super Overs played until there is a winner. ICC has allotted a total of 250 minutes of additional time for both semi-finals, with the first semi-final on June 26 scheduled to have 60 minutes available at the end of the day's play with a further 190 minutes available on June 27. The second semi-final (June 27) has an additional 250 minutes available on the scheduled day. The final on June 29 has a reserve day on June 30.

PRIZE MONEY

The ICC are yet to confirm the prizemoney to be carved up for the 2024 T20 World Cup. However, the total prize pool of the previous edition of the tournament was USD 5.6 million and all 16 teams that participated in the event were rewarded.

England, winners of the 2022 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, received USD 1.6 million (approximately Rs. 13 crores) as prize money while Pakistan, who finished runners-up received USD 800,000 (approximately Rs. 6.5 crores), exactly half of the amount the winner got.

JERSEYS

We take a look at all the different kits that have already been announced for this year's Men's T20 World Cup in the USA and Caribbean.

India: A blue and orange kit for the first T20 World Cup champions.

Pakistan: Pakistan will wear prominent shades of green and have named their kit the "Matrix jersey" for the tournament.

Ireland: Yet to be revealed

Canada: The iconic Maple Leaf stands out on the predominantly red Canadian flag.

USA: The co-hosts will be wearing the usual dark blue colour at the tournament.

England: Yet to be revealed

Australia: No surprises from Australia, who will wear a green strip with a touch of gold.

Namibia: The African nation displayed a predominantly dark blue stripe, with a hint of prominent red.

Scotland: Scotland's kit for the tournament features prominent shades of pink and navy blue.

Oman: Yet to be revealed

New Zealand: The Black Caps will be wearing a Cricket World Cup 1999-inspired kit for the 2024 season.

West Indies: Yet to be revealed

Afghanistan: Afghanistan will wear a blue strip to symbolise unity among their tribes and the beautiful Lapis Lazuli region.

Uganda: The African country was the first team to unveil their tournament playing strip, featuring a predominantly yellow colour with feather-inspired patterns that honour the majestic crested crane.

Papua New Guinea: Similar to their 2021 design, Papua New Guinea chose a mainly red base for the centre of their shirt with black trim.

Bangladesh: Bangladesh looks sharp in their familiar green with red shirts.

Nepal: The Nepalis have released a similar kit to the one worn in previous years, though have moved to a yellow text alongside trims on either side of the shirt.

Netherlands: Netherlands unveiled their kit for the tournament, featuring a design reminiscent of the 1996 Men's Cricket World Cup.

South Africa: South Africa unveiled their T20 World Cup kit with prominent yellow and green shades.

Sri Lanka: The Lankan Lions unveiled their kit featuring artwork symbolising everything Sri Lanka - a lion, the ocean, flora, and fauna - all existing in one realm.

Squads:

Afghanistan: Rashid Khan (captain), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Azmatullah Omarzai, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Ishaq, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Karim Janat, Nangyal Kharoti, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Fareed Ahmad Malik.

Reserves: Sediq Atal, Hazratullah Zazai, Saleem Safi

Rashid Khan (captain), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Azmatullah Omarzai, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Ishaq, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Karim Janat, Nangyal Kharoti, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Fareed Ahmad Malik. Sediq Atal, Hazratullah Zazai, Saleem Safi Australia: Mitchell Marsh (captain), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa.

Travelling Reserves: Jake Fraser-McGurk, Matt Short

Mitchell Marsh (captain), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa. Jake Fraser-McGurk, Matt Short Bangladesh: Najmul Hossain Shanto (captain), Taskin Ahmed, Litton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Shakib Al Hasan, Tawhid Hridoy, Mahmud Ullah Riyad, Jaker Ali Anik, Tanvir Islam, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib.

Travelling reserves: Afif Hossain, Hasan Mahmud

Najmul Hossain Shanto (captain), Taskin Ahmed, Litton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Shakib Al Hasan, Tawhid Hridoy, Mahmud Ullah Riyad, Jaker Ali Anik, Tanvir Islam, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib. Afif Hossain, Hasan Mahmud Canada: Saad Bin Zafar (captain), Aaron Johnson, Ravinderpal Singh, Navneet Dhaliwal, Kaleem Sana, Dilon Heyliger, Jeremy Gordon, Nikhil Dutta, Pargat Singh, Nicholas Kirton, Rayyankhan Pathan, Junaid Siddiqui, Dilpreet Bajwa, Shreyas Movva, Rishiv Joshi.

Travelling Reserves: Tajinder Singh, Aaditya Varadharajan, Ammar Khalid, Jatinder Matharu, Parveen Kumar

Saad Bin Zafar (captain), Aaron Johnson, Ravinderpal Singh, Navneet Dhaliwal, Kaleem Sana, Dilon Heyliger, Jeremy Gordon, Nikhil Dutta, Pargat Singh, Nicholas Kirton, Rayyankhan Pathan, Junaid Siddiqui, Dilpreet Bajwa, Shreyas Movva, Rishiv Joshi. Tajinder Singh, Aaditya Varadharajan, Ammar Khalid, Jatinder Matharu, Parveen Kumar England squad: Jos Buttler (captain), Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jonathan Bairstow, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Ben Duckett, Tom Hartley, Will Jacks, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Reece Topley, Mark Wood

Travelling Reserves: Tajinder Singh, Aaditya Varadharajan, Ammar Khalid, Jatinder Matharu, Parveen Kumar

Jos Buttler (captain), Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jonathan Bairstow, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Ben Duckett, Tom Hartley, Will Jacks, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Reece Topley, Mark Wood Tajinder Singh, Aaditya Varadharajan, Ammar Khalid, Jatinder Matharu, Parveen Kumar India: Rohit Sharma (captain), Hardik Pandya, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Siraj.

Travelling Reserves: Shubman Gill, Rinku Singh, Khaleel Ahmed, Avesh Khan

Rohit Sharma (captain), Hardik Pandya, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Siraj. Shubman Gill, Rinku Singh, Khaleel Ahmed, Avesh Khan Ireland: Paul Stirling (captain), Mark Adair, Ross Adair, Andrew Balbirnie, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Graham Hume, Josh Little, Barry McCarthy, Neil Rock, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Ben White, Craig Young

Paul Stirling (captain), Mark Adair, Ross Adair, Andrew Balbirnie, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Graham Hume, Josh Little, Barry McCarthy, Neil Rock, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Ben White, Craig Young Namibia: Gerhard Erasmus (captain), Zane Green, Michael Van Lingen, Dylan Leicher, Ruben Trumpelmann, Jack Brassell, Ben Shikongo, Tangeni Lungameni, Niko Davin, JJ Smit, Jan Frylinck, JP Kotze, David Wiese, Bernard Scholtz, Malan Kruger, PD Blignaut

Gerhard Erasmus (captain), Zane Green, Michael Van Lingen, Dylan Leicher, Ruben Trumpelmann, Jack Brassell, Ben Shikongo, Tangeni Lungameni, Niko Davin, JJ Smit, Jan Frylinck, JP Kotze, David Wiese, Bernard Scholtz, Malan Kruger, PD Blignaut Nepal: Rohit Paudel (captain), Aasif Sheikh, Anil Kumar Sah, Kushal Bhurtel, Kushal Malla, Dipendra Singh Airee, Lalit Rajbanshi, Karan KC, Gulshan Jha, Sompal Kami, Pratis GC, Sundeep Jora, Abinash Bohara, Sagar Dhakal, Kamal Singh Airee

Rohit Paudel (captain), Aasif Sheikh, Anil Kumar Sah, Kushal Bhurtel, Kushal Malla, Dipendra Singh Airee, Lalit Rajbanshi, Karan KC, Gulshan Jha, Sompal Kami, Pratis GC, Sundeep Jora, Abinash Bohara, Sagar Dhakal, Kamal Singh Airee Netherlands: Scott Edwards (captain), Aryan Dutt, Bas de Leede, Kyle Klein, Logan van Beek, Max O’Dowd, Michael Levitt, Paul van Meekeren, Saqib Zulfiqar, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Teja Nidamanuru, ⁠⁠Tim Pringle, Vikram Singh, Viv Kingma, Wesley Barresi.

Travelling reserve: Ryan Klein

Scott Edwards (captain), Aryan Dutt, Bas de Leede, Kyle Klein, Logan van Beek, Max O’Dowd, Michael Levitt, Paul van Meekeren, Saqib Zulfiqar, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Teja Nidamanuru, ⁠⁠Tim Pringle, Vikram Singh, Viv Kingma, Wesley Barresi. Ryan Klein New Zealand: Kane Williamson (captain), Finn Allen, Trent Boult, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee. Travelling Reserve: Ben Sears

Kane Williamson (captain), Finn Allen, Trent Boult, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee. Travelling Reserve: Ben Sears Oman: Aqib Ilyas (captain), Zeeshan Maqsood, Kashyap Prajapati, Pratik Athavale, Ayaan Khan, Shoaib Khan, Mohammad Nadeem, Naseem Khushi, Mehran Khan, Bilal Khan, Rafiullah, Kaleemullah, Fayyaz Butt, Shakeel Ahmad, Khalid Kail.

Travelling Reserves: Jatinder Singh, Samay Shrivastava, Sufyan Mehmood, Jay Odedra

Aqib Ilyas (captain), Zeeshan Maqsood, Kashyap Prajapati, Pratik Athavale, Ayaan Khan, Shoaib Khan, Mohammad Nadeem, Naseem Khushi, Mehran Khan, Bilal Khan, Rafiullah, Kaleemullah, Fayyaz Butt, Shakeel Ahmad, Khalid Kail. Jatinder Singh, Samay Shrivastava, Sufyan Mehmood, Jay Odedra Papua New Guinea: Assadollah Vala (captain), Alei Nao, Chad Soper, CJ Amini, Hila Vare, Hiri Hiri, Jack Gardner, John Kariko, Kabua Vagi Morea, Kipling Doriga, Lega Siaka, Norman Vanua, Sema Kamea, Sese Bau, Tony Ura

Assadollah Vala (captain), Alei Nao, Chad Soper, CJ Amini, Hila Vare, Hiri Hiri, Jack Gardner, John Kariko, Kabua Vagi Morea, Kipling Doriga, Lega Siaka, Norman Vanua, Sema Kamea, Sese Bau, Tony Ura Pakistan: Babar Azam (captain), Abrar Ahmed, Azam Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Rizwan, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Usman Khan

Babar Azam (captain), Abrar Ahmed, Azam Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Rizwan, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Usman Khan Scotland: Richie Berrington (captain), Matthew Cross, Brad Currie, Chris Greaves, Oli Hairs, Jack Jarvis, Michael Jones, Michael Leask, Brandon McMullen, George Munsey, Safyaan Sharif, Chris Sole, Charlie Tear, Mark Watt, Brad Wheal

Richie Berrington (captain), Matthew Cross, Brad Currie, Chris Greaves, Oli Hairs, Jack Jarvis, Michael Jones, Michael Leask, Brandon McMullen, George Munsey, Safyaan Sharif, Chris Sole, Charlie Tear, Mark Watt, Brad Wheal South Africa: Aiden Markram (captain), Ottniel Baartman, Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, David Miller, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs

Aiden Markram (captain), Ottniel Baartman, Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, David Miller, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs Sri Lanka: Wanindu Hasaranga (captain), Charith Asalanka, Kusal Mendis, Pathum Nissanka, Kamindu Mendis, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Angelo Mathews, Dasun Shanaka, Dhananjaya De Silva, Maheesh Theekshana, Dunith Wellalage, Dushmantha Chameera, Nuwan Thushara, Matheesha Pathirana, Dilshan Madushanka.

Travelling Reserves: Asitha Fernando, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Janith Liyanage.

Wanindu Hasaranga (captain), Charith Asalanka, Kusal Mendis, Pathum Nissanka, Kamindu Mendis, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Angelo Mathews, Dasun Shanaka, Dhananjaya De Silva, Maheesh Theekshana, Dunith Wellalage, Dushmantha Chameera, Nuwan Thushara, Matheesha Pathirana, Dilshan Madushanka. Asitha Fernando, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Janith Liyanage. Uganda: Brian Masaba (captain), Simon Ssesazi, Roger Mukasa, Cosmas Kyewuta, Dinesh Nakrani, Fred Achelam, Kenneth Waiswa, Alpesh Ramjani, Frank Nsubuga, Henry Ssenyondo, Bilal Hassun, Robinson Obuya, Riazat Ali Shah, Juma Miyaji, Ronak Patel.

Travelling Reserves: Innocent Mwebaze, Ronald Lutaaya

Brian Masaba (captain), Simon Ssesazi, Roger Mukasa, Cosmas Kyewuta, Dinesh Nakrani, Fred Achelam, Kenneth Waiswa, Alpesh Ramjani, Frank Nsubuga, Henry Ssenyondo, Bilal Hassun, Robinson Obuya, Riazat Ali Shah, Juma Miyaji, Ronak Patel. Innocent Mwebaze, Ronald Lutaaya United States: Monank Patel (captain), Aaron Jones, Andries Gous, Corey Anderson, Ali Khan, Harmeet Singh, Jessy Singh, Milind Kumar, Nisarg Patel, Nitish Kumar, Noshtush Kenjige, Saurabh Nethralvakar, Shadley Van Schalkwyk, Steven Taylor, Shayan Jahangir.

Travelling Reserve: Gajanand Singh, Juanoy Drysdale, Yasir Mohammad.

Monank Patel (captain), Aaron Jones, Andries Gous, Corey Anderson, Ali Khan, Harmeet Singh, Jessy Singh, Milind Kumar, Nisarg Patel, Nitish Kumar, Noshtush Kenjige, Saurabh Nethralvakar, Shadley Van Schalkwyk, Steven Taylor, Shayan Jahangir. Gajanand Singh, Juanoy Drysdale, Yasir Mohammad. West Indies: Rovman Powell (captain), Alzarri Joseph, Johnson Charles, Roston Chase, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Shai Hope, Akeal Hosein, Shamar Joseph, Brandon King, Gudakesh Motie, Nicholas Pooran, Andre Russell, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd

VENUES

STADIUMS IN CARIBBEAN ISLANDS (WEST INDIES)

Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados

The biggest Caribbean venue in terms of permanent capacity (28,000), the Kensington Oval has over 120 years of history. The iconic stadium will host the first half of Group B action, alongside three second-round matches and the final on 29 June.

Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua

Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, which has stands named after Sir Curtly Ambrose and Sir Andy Roberts at the venue, will be hosting four second-round contests after four matches at the backend of Group B.

Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Tarouba, Trinidad and Tobago

Having hosted elite cricket since 2017, the Brian Lara Cricket Academy will host four group games from 12 June as well as a semi-final on 26 June.

Arnos Vale Ground, Arnos Vale, St Vincent

The Arnos Vale Ground stadium holds a capacity of 18,000 people and holds T20 World Cup 2024 matches from 13 June, when Bangladesh take on The Netherlands.

Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia

The Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium is named after the two-time T20 World Cup-winning captain Daren Sammy, who is currently serving as the head coach of the West Indies cricket team in limited-overs cricket. While Johnson Charles has a stand named after him at the venue.

STADIUMS IN USA

Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York

The Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York which has a seating capacity of 34,000 people is scheduled to host eight matches including the most anticipated clash between India and Pakistan on June 9.

Broward County Stadium, Central Broward Park​, Florida

Broward County Stadium, Central Broward Park​ in Florida is one of three United States sites to host the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket ​in 2024. The venue will host four matches including India vs Canada fixture on June 15.

Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium, Dallas

The Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium in Grand Prairie is the third venue which will host the T20 World Cup matches. A total of four group-stage matches will take place at the venue including a high-profile clash between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh on June 7.