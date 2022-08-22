.

Leopard terror: Holiday declared in 22 schools of Belagavi district Published on: 1 hours ago

A leopard missing for the last 18 days was again sighted in the Belagavi district of Karnataka. As a precautionary measure, the district administration has declared holiday for 22 schools in Belagavi city and rural areas. The leopard was spotted on the double road near Vanitha Vidyalaya on Hindalaga Road in the city Sunday morning. A bus driver captured the scene on his phone. On Monday, 22 primary and high schools in Belagavi city and rural areas were given a holiday. The leopard was first found in Jadhav Nagar area of the city on August 5. It attacked a construction worker and went to the golf course in the district. For the last 18 days, the forest department and the police department have been conducting a joint search operation. Even though it is in the urban area, the district administration failed to catch the leopard.