Will Growing Support for Palestine's Full Membership in UN Change Israel-Palestine Conflict?

New Delhi: On May 21, 2024, three more countries - Norway, Spain and Ireland announced their decision to recognise the Palestinian State. So far 143 out of 193 UN Member States across the continents have recognised Palestine since November 15, 1988, when Yasser Arafat, Chairman of the Palestine Liberation Organisation (PLO), amidst its conflict with the Jewish state of Israel, proclaimed Palestine to be an independent State with Jerusalem as its capital.

Israel, which enjoyed the support of the USA, became a full member of the UN way back in May 1949, one year after Israel’s declaration of its independence in May 1948.

At present, most of the countries from the Middle East, Asia and Africa have accorded recognition to Palestine. However, only nine EU countries which had recognised the West Asian country in 1988 did so before joining the EU and as part of the Soviet block of countries.

None of the G7 countries, including the USA and key global players such as Japan, Australia, Germany, France, UK among others have recognised Palestine yet. The decision of Norway, Spain and Ireland and media reports that some more European countries are contemplating recognition are thus indicative of an emerging trend gaining strength in Europe in favour of the recognition of Palestine State by the European Union.

Info graphic for Israel Palestine Conflict (ETV Bharat)

These announcements can be considered a link in the chain of recent events which point towards growing political support for the Palestine State and accelerated efforts at least for their right to be treated as an equal member in the international comity of States and be a full member of the United Nations.

In April this year (2024), Algeria, on behalf of the Arab Group introduced a very short resolution in the UNSC which read: “The Security Council, having examined the application of the State of Palestine for admission to the United Nations, recommends to the General Assembly that the State of Palestine be admitted to membership in the United Nations.” Despite 12 out of 15 members voting in favour and only 2 abstaining on 18th April 2024, the resolution could not be adopted because it was vetoed by the USA - the traditional and strongest ally of Israel. Earlier in 2011 also, Palestine had failed to secure full UN membership due to the absence of consensus in the UNSC.

The positive trend of growing political support for the cause of Palestine augurs well for the Palestinians. Besides symbolic value, it sends an implied message to Israel that the international community which had condemned the Hamas terror attack of October 7 is not happy with Israel’s brutal retaliation causing enormous human suffering. However, it does not seem to have much potential to change the ground reality.

The ground reality is that there are no signs of an end in near future to the ongoing devastating military conflict between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip. Israel is defying international pressure including from its closest ally USA and refusing to halt its military operations in Gaza despite the enormous human suffering it is causing.

India was prompt in strongly condemning the terror attacks on Israel on 07 October 2023. Recently, while speaking at the 10th UNGA Emergency Special Session on Palestine, India's Permanent Representative condemned the loss of civilian lives in the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict.

The Indian leadership is in contact with their counterparts in Israel and Palestine and has called for restraint and de-escalation and emphasised peaceful resolution of the conflict through dialogue and diplomacy, while also calling for the release of remaining hostages.