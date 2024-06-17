Pakistan vs Ireland | Haven't Thought out Quitting Captaincy, It's PCB's Call: Babar Azam

Fort Lauderhill (Florida): After the previous edition's runners-up Pakistan's disappointing exit from the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024, questions were raised over Babar Azam's captaincy amid reports of public outbursts and salary review of all players.

Speaking to the media after Pakistan's nervy three-wicket win over minnows Ireland, Babar Azam has asserted that he hasn't thought about quitting the captaincy and above all it's a Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) decision to take.

Babar, who led Pakistan to their first-ever T20 World Cup win against India in the 2021 and 2022 T20 World Cup finals, was named as a captain just before the ongoing marquee event, replacing pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi at the helm. Men in Green failed to chase down a 119-run target against India and then lost to co-hosts USA in the super over to start their campaign and eventually were knocked out of the tournament.

Having faced massive criticism, the Pakistan skipper hit back when asked if he has any plans to tender his resignation. "When I go back, we will discuss all the things that happened here. And if I have to leave the captaincy, I will tell you openly. I will not announce anything behind the scenes. Whatever happens, will happen in front of you," Babar said.

Pakistan's captain clarified that it was the PCB which reinstated him and whether he continues or not, will be their call. "I have not thought about it. The decision is of the PCB," he said, asserting that he never asked for a leadership role. About the captaincy when I had left it (after the ODI World Cup), I thought that I shouldn't be doing it now, that's why I left it and I announced it myself. Then when they gave it back to me, it was the decision of the PCB," he added.

The right-hand batter also admitted that one person cannot be blamed for team losses and it's a team which losses not the individual. "We are losing as a team. I am not saying this because of one person. You are pointing out that because of the captain, I cannot play in every player's place. There are 11 players and each of them has a role. I think we as a team have not been able to apply, follow and finish things. We have to settle down and accept that we didn't play well as a team. ...everyone is sad. I told you that we did not lose this because of one person," he told a probing scribe.

Meanwhile, Imad Wasim, who returned to international cricket from retirement ahead of the tournament, had mentioned that the world has adopted the ultra-aggressive approach in T20 cricket where almost every team is going bang bang from the very first ball and there is Pakistan, who are still playing old-fashioned cricket.

The 29-year-old partially agreed with Imad's assertion, saying the team management and team are backing many players wants them to show some aggression.

"I think eight-nine players are the same who have been playing for four years. They should not fear. All of them are the same players. They are being backed. They are being given opportunities," he said.