Hrithik Roshan Steals the Show at GQ X Arrow Event; Avneet Kaur, Neha Sharma, Orry Arrive in Style - WATCH

Hrithik Roshan, Avneet Kaur, Neha Sharma at GQ X Arrow event (Video source: ANI)

Hyderabad: The GQ X Arrow event, which was held in Mumbai on Sunday evening, June 16, saw a bevvy of celebrities arriving at the venue, exuding style and sophistication. Several celebs including Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan, Neha Sharma, Avneet Kaur, Orry, Palak Tiwari, Karan Kundrra and Anushka Sen, among others graced the event.

Hrithik Roshan stole the show with his simple yet impeccable fashion sense, donning a light blue blazer over a white shirt paired with matching trousers. He also wore aviator glasses to complete his look. The War 2 actor's effortless charm made him a standout at the event. Meanwhile, Neha Sharma and her sister Aisha Sharma opted for a chic, all-black ensemble, beaming with joy as they posed for the cameras.

Avneet Kaur, who was seen in Kangana Ranaut's Tiku Weds Sheru, turned heads in a stunning black strapless gown. Socialite Orry, a close friend of several star kids, made a bold statement with a hunter-green T-shirt and camouflage pants. Palak Tiwari made a striking appearance in a pretty tired dress. She accessorised her look with a pair of white hoop earrings.

Rounding out the guest list were Ahsaas Channa, Rishabh Sawhney, Bhuvan Bam, Abhimanyu Dassani, and Taha Shah Badussha, all of whom added to the event's glamour quotient.