ETV Bharat / bharat

Modi Lost Self-Confidence, Faltering in Speeches After Realising BJP Will Lose: Akhilesh Yadav

author img

By PTI

Published : May 26, 2024, 3:50 PM IST

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav at an election rally promised to do away with the Agniveer scheme if the INDIA bloc forms government.

Modi Lost Self-Confidence, Faltering in Speeches After Realising BJP Will Lose LS Polls: Akhilesh Yadav
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav (IANS Photo)

Ballia (Uttar Pradesh): Prime Minister Narendra Modi has lost self-confidence and has been faltering in his speeches upon realising the BJP will not retain power at the Centre, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said on Sunday. Asserting the INDIA bloc will form government, he said that after June 4, the day the votes will be counted, the Union cabinet and the media will change.

At an election rally in favour of the party's candidate from Salempur Ram Shankar Vidyarthi, Yadav promised to do away with the Agniveer scheme if the INDIA bloc forms government. Hitting out at PM Modi, he said, "When self-confidence is lost, speech falters. He has realised his government is going. The victory wave that started in western Uttar Pradesh has reached the seventh phase. Those who gave the '400-paar' slogan are going to be defeated."

Claiming that people's anger against the BJP was at its peak, Yadav said, "The country's 140 crore people will make the BJP yearn for even 140 seats." "The Modi government has waived industrialists' loans worth more than Rs 25 lakh crore. The INDIA bloc government will waive the loans of farmers and implement MSP for them," he added.

TAGGED:

PM MODIAKHILESH YADAVBJPPM MODI

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Valley's Changing Polling Pattern: How Kashmir Has Voted Like the Rest of India

Tamil Nadu: AI-Generated Photo of Missing Girl Rekindles Parents' Hopes after 13 Years of Search

Jaipur's Himmat Singh Lives Up to His Name, Climbs 70,679 Stairs To Have A Crack at Guinness World Record

Ebrahim Raisi's Death Is Unlikely to Change the Course of the Foreign Policy in Iran: Expert

Trending

(Click on any topic)
ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.