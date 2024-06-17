Train Accident in Bengal Raises Questions on Safety of Passengers, Status Of Implementation of 'Kavach'

New Delhi: A goods train rammed into the Kanchanjunga Express from the rear on Monday early morning in West Bengal killing at least nine people died, This once again has raised questions on the safety of passengers and trains.

The Railway Ministry had, however, declared to install "Kavach" an automatic train protection system that stops the train automatically, if another train approaches the same track.

A senior official of the Railway Board told ETV Bharat, "It is a matter of investigation as to what the main cause of the incident was. The Kavach system is being installed at various sections and it is in its very initial stage so it is hard to say anything about it."

Providing details on the Kanchanjungha Express accident, Jaya Varma Sinha, Chairperson & CEO of the Railway Board said the rescue operation has been completed.

"As per our information, at least five passengers have died and 50 injured, who have been shifted to nearby hospitals. Tracks were being cleared for further train movement," she said.

Railway board members are monitoring the situation from the Control and Command Centre and coordinating with all agencies for rescue operations, added Jaya Verma Sinha.

Taking to X, Prime Minister Narendra Modi posted, “The railway accident in West Bengal is saddening. Condolences to those who lost their loved ones. I pray that the injured recover at the earliest. Spoken to officials and took stock of the situation. Rescue operations are underway to assist the affected. The Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw ji is on the way to the site of the mishap as well."

The government already announced several times that it would install Kavach for better safety of the passengers. As per the Ministry of Railways, the "Kavach" is an indigenously developed Automatic Train Protection (ATP) system and it is a highly technology-intensive system, which requires safety certification of the highest order.

Kavach aids the loco pilot in trains running within specified speed limits by automatic application of breaks in case the loco pilot fails to do so. It also helps the train safely run during inclement weather. Kavach was adopted as a National ATP system in July 2020.

Ashwini Vaishnaw, Minister of Railways, early this year, in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha informed Kavach has been deployed on 1465 route km and 139 locomotives, including Electric Multiple Unit rakes, on South Central Railway.

"Tenders have been awarded for the Delhi-Mumbai and the Delhi-Howrah corridors (approximately 3000 Route km). The progress related to Kavach is as under laying of optical fiber cable 3040 km, installation of telecom towers 269 numbers, provision of equipment at stations 186, provision of equipment in Loco 170 and installation of track-side equipment 827 route km," the Railway Minister had said.

Vaishnaw further replied that the Kavach system is certified for safety integrity level 4. Further, the certification by the Independent Safety Assessor (ISA) is conducted at the time of commissioning, once the whole section is fully equipped and tested.

Kavach uses a network of devices mounted on two trains moving towards each other to avoid a collision. The devices work with the help of radio technology and Global positioning systems (GPS). This system avoids the risk of collision by precisely assessing the course of two trains at 'collision risk' and automatically initiating the braking system.

Basically, this technology warns the loco pilots about any incoming train, and stops the train automatically, by applying the emergency brakes. This happens when two trains are approaching each other on the same track.

Some salient features of Kavach include centralized live monitoring of train movements through a network monitor system, prevention of collision between two locomotives/self-propelled trains equipped with functional Kavach, automatic braking for prevention of over-speeding, prevention of signal passing at danger, auto whistling while approaching level crossing gates and SoS messages during emergency situations.

In March 2022, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw witnessed the Kavach trial between the Gullaguda-Chitgidda railway stations in South Central Railway. During the trial, a head-on-collision situation was created, with two locomotives moving towards each other. The Kavach system initiated the automatic braking system, hence halting the locomotives 380 metres apart.

Another feature to be tested was crossing at red signal, wherein the locomotive did not cross the red signal as Kavach necessitated the application of brakes automatically.