Vijaynarain 'Honoured' to Sing Bhairava Anthem, Hails Diljit Dosanjh, Thanks Santhosh Narayanan for Opportunity

Hyderabad: In a much-awaited release for Prabhas fans, the team behind Kalki 2898 AD has finally dropped their first single, titled Bhairava Anthem. The song, composed by Santhosh Narayanan, features the vocals of Diljit Dosanjh along with with Vijaynarain Rangarajan. The latter has crooned Hindi version of the song with Diljit. Following the release of Bhairava Anthem, Vijaynarain expressed his gratitude for being part of such a monumental project like Kalki 2898 AD.

Post-release, fans flooded music label SaReGaMa's YouTube with praises. Among them, singer Vijaynarain shared his excitement, stating, "Hello everyone, Vijaynarain here, singer of this song. It's truly an honor to lend my voice to this incredible track for such a legendary project, alongside the talented Diljit Dosanjh. Heartfelt thanks to Santhosh Narayanan sir for this opportunity. Hope you enjoy listening to it as much as we enjoyed creating it."

For unversed, Vijaynarain has crooned many popular songs including Ei Suzhali from Dhanush-starrer Kodi and Maya Visai from R Madhavan headlined Irudhi Suttru in Tamil. Santhosh aside, the singer has also worked with legendary musicians like AR Rahman and Ilaiyaraaja.

Following its release, Bhairava Anthem is now available in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi versions. Kumar has contributed to the lyrics for all three versions. The Punjabi lyrics remain consistent across all languages, with Ramajogayya Sastry and Kumaar handling the Telugu lyrics, and Vivek and Kumaar contributing to the Tamil version.

When it comes to singers, Vijaynarain and Diljit Dosanjh collaborated on the Hindi rendition. Santhosh Narayanan joined Diljit for Tamil, and Deepak Blue accompanies the Punjabi singer for the Telugu version.

Helmed by Nag Ashwin, Kalki 2898 AD is all set to hit big screens on June 27. Prabhas aside, the film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone and Disha Patani in pivotal roles.