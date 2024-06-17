ETV Bharat / sports

Sumit Nagal Attains Career-High ATP Ranking of 71

author img

By PTI

Published : Jun 17, 2024, 3:38 PM IST

Despite losing to Luciano Darderi of Italy in a lop-sided final of the Perugia Challenger on Sunday, Sumit Nagal climbed six ranks above and attained his career high ranking 71 on Monday. Nagal had already been qualified for the upcoming 2024 Paris Olympics, starting from June 26.

File: Sumit Nagal (IANS)

New Delhi: India's Sumit Nagal continued his ascent in the ATP singles chart, climbing to a career-high ranking of 71 on Monday. His previous best was 77 last week.

The Olympic-bound Nagal jumped six places following his runner-up finish at the Perugia ATP Challenger tournament on Sunday. The 26-year-old, who will be the sole Indian in the men's singles event at the Paris Olympics, has so far logged 777 ATP points.

A string of impressive results in recent times has not only helped Nagal improve his ranking but also make the cut for singles event at the Paris Games.

The year began with a historic second round outing at the Australian Open. While he bowed out of the French Open in the first round, Nagal is set to compete at in the main draw of Wimbledon followed by the Paris Olympics at Roland Garros. He had won the men's singles crown at the Heilbronn Neckarcup 2024 Challenger event in Germany earlier this month and the Chennai Open in February.

Nagal, who is currently the best-ranked Indian singles player, has won four ATP Challenger titles since 2023 and Heilbronn was his fourth title on clay.

