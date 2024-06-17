Former Karnataka CM BS Yeddyurappa Appears Before CID in POCSO Case

Bengaluru: Former Karnataka Chief Minister and senior BJP leader BS Yeddyurappa appeared before the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the Karnataka Police on Monday for questioning regarding a case filed under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

This development comes after allegations of sexual harassment were levelled against him by a minor's mother, prompting a formal complaint at the Sadashivanagar police station here on March 3, 2024.

Initially, the local police registered the case, but later, the Karnataka government transferred the investigation to the CID. Yeddyurappa had been summoned twice by CID officials for questioning, failing to comply with the first notices, which led the officials to seek an arrest warrant from the first fast-track court. Subsequently, the court issued a non-bailable arrest warrant against him.

However, Yeddyurappa moved to preempt any arrest by filing a petition in the Karnataka High Court, seeking cancellation of the case and anticipatory bail. The High Court's intervention was crucial as it directed that Yeddyurappa should not be arrested pending further proceedings. The legal safeguard enabled him to appear before the CID without the immediate threat of detention.

Addressing the media before heading to the CID office, Yeddyurappa expressed concerns over the rising prices of essential commodities, particularly petrol and diesel, urging the Karnataka government to retract its decision to increase prices, which he described as detrimental to the people of the state.

In response to the allegations, Yeddyurappa has consistently maintained his innocence, and his legal team continues to challenge the validity of the complaint and the proceedings in the POCSO Special Court.